Ugliest sports uniforms: Join our Virtual Happy Hour draft at 5 p.m. Wednesday

So ... brown uniforms. This is a bit of a personal subject for me.

As many know (and as I'm not exactly quiet about), I'm both a graduate of and a coach at Apple Valley High School. Our team name is the Eagles, and the school opened in 1976. In an attempt to be authentic (and perhaps unencumbered by fashion norms in the 1970s), we picked brown and gold as the school colors. Not great, but we've done the best we can (football helmets are Notre Dame gold, basketball unis look pretty good on a Tyus or Tre Jones fast break, etc.).

Now, there are some teams that have not done brown so well -- like the Denver Broncos. Before moving to their well-liked "Orange Crush" color scheme and today's dark blue (if somewhat 90s-esque) uniforms, they played their inaugural season in these little ditties. Eew.