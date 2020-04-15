Ugliest sports uniforms: Join our Virtual Happy Hour draft at 5 p.m. Wednesday

With the seventh pick of the Ugliest Uniforms Draft, and because today is the 27th anniversary of the final game in Minnesota North Stars history, I submit to you the 1993-94 Dallas Stars uniform – with the emphasis on DALLAS. This one is my choice because of the ugliness those sweaters represent from a sad time in Minnesota sports. Those uniforms were a carryover from the North Stars’ final days in Minnesota, and they signaled something was amiss. After the 1991 run to the Stanley Cup Final, the iconic logo was replaced, the primary color was changed Kelly green to forest green, and there was no mention of “North’’ before “Stars.’’ Owner Norm Green, forever vilified in Minnesota as he should be because of several reasons, would move the team to Dallas following the 1992-93 season and slap the state of Texas patches on the sweater’s shoulders. In Minnesota, we lost a piece of history and had to wait seven years for the NHL to return.