Ugliest sports uniforms: Join our Virtual Happy Hour draft at 5 p.m. Wednesday

With pick No. 14, I’m going back to 1999, when Major League Baseball had a hare-brained idea for a “Turn Ahead the Clock Night.’’ I’ll admit to being a traditionalist when it comes to baseball uniforms, and nobody will confuse me with Mr. Blackwell when it comes to fashion. But the uniforms used that weekend were garish, including those worn by the Twins. Oversized logos and oddly placed stripes amid an overly forced theme made for a mess. Reminded me of how “Back to the Future II’’ paled in comparison with the original.