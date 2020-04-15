Ugliest sports uniforms: Join our Virtual Happy Hour draft at 5 p.m. Wednesday

I can't believe the 1976 White Sox lasted this long. I wanted to pick them but I stuck with my original guns.
Me, too. The best of the worst of baseball.
I would wear that exact outfit right now. Looks good. I'd wear it anywhere. (Except in Chicago, that'd be silly.)
Who needs pants, really, in baseball?
Those skaters, though, Rachel -- all kinds of ridiculous.
Please, Ken, no shots of Goose Gossage in the can
Those are from the year I was born. It's a miracle I was conceived with that nonsense floating around
Tiger is a huge dork, and he's never looked dorkier
Wow, there's a blast from the past. I'm surprised they didn't call off the whole event after that year. Could have created an international incident with those shirts alone.
The family photo frame arrangement at grandma's house, golf shirt version.
Justin Leonard was the epitome of "Dad Who Just Won the Horseshoes Tournament at the Family Reunion" with these.
Headache and/or seizure-inducing.
They used every crayon in the box.
The Vancouver Grizzlies and Carolina Panthers saw those Marlins uniforms and said, "That's a great idea"
The heater really completes the look
The heater ties it all together, like The Dude's rug.
John Daly could have swept all 20 spots on this list. Good to have him etched in here somewhere.
You literally have to squint at Daly's outfit. Hurts.
And I'm just going to say this: The all-gray theme brought by the Loons and Lynx in recent vintage -- awful. Not bad enough to make a list like this, but I want my disapproval noted.