Ugliest sports uniforms: Join our Virtual Happy Hour draft at 5 p.m. Wednesday

I had a bunch of NHL jerseys cued up (1980s Vancouver Canucks V, I'm looking at you), and there are some NFL jerseys I really despise (someone tell the Seahawks that electric green should be reserved for XFL use only). But I'm going to call an audible here and pick on my favorite sport, after seeing Chicken Fingerz 69 bring up this team.



The Arizona Diamondbacks introduced a ridiculous uniform set in 2016 where they had eight options and none of them were any good. They were all various degrees of terrible, but I am going with this one as my most despised of these. The road greys with snakeskin speckles on both the top of the caps and the jerseys. Not only are the speckles ridiculous, but the grey is a very not-pleasant-to-look-at darker grey than most MLB jerseys. I know, there's probably better (worse?) choices for bad uniforms, but I despised these because, like RJ, I am pretty much a uniform traditionalist when it comes to baseball.

I guess the Diamondbacks dumped these for 2020, so that's good? If we ever get to see a real baseball game this year, that is.