Ugliest sports uniforms: Join our Virtual Happy Hour draft at 5 p.m. Wednesday

I would've taken those Canucks uniforms if they'd been there. Instead, I'm going back to the NFL to pick on a team that's just never quite figured it out.
The Jacksonville Jaguars. They've had a lot working against them, sartorially speaking: The franchise was founded in the teal craze of the mid-1990s, they're in a small market, they're playing in a state that's not exactly known for its loyal fans, etc. But in their efforts to stick out and create some attention for themselves, they've landed on some truly dreadful looks, like these gold jerseys they trotted out a few years ago.
Where to start? The two-tone helmets practically scream Florida Man. The stripes on the shoulders have an Arena League vibe. And they once trotted out a version of these with animal prints on the helmet.
You know what? Here's Blake Bortles in these uniforms. That's insulting enough, I'd imagine.