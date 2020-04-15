Ugliest sports uniforms: Join our Virtual Happy Hour draft at 5 p.m. Wednesday

I look at their uniforms and want to do the local weather on them.
I'm just realizing that I'm judging clothes during a time in my life when I'm wearing sweatpants and slippers more than I ever have.
Well if the goal is camouflaging themselves into the Field Turf, those are genius.
I think the Seahawks electric green counts as a regular jersey, although the green pants might be a color rush thing.
OMG, the denim ... hillbilly tuxedo!
This is neither her nor there but I loved Tony Delk
The Tree Unis didn't stand up very well as No. 1 pick. They look good after seeing the rest of this mess.
The lack of disdain for Predators jerseys in the Minnesota market is disappointing to me. Y'all are sleeping on a truly terrible uniform.
Go to a Predators game in Nashville when we're allowed in crowds again and you'll see what I mean.
That's a tough act to follow, considering I'm about to tout creativity with this bonus pick. The Orlando Thunder burned bright, like Icarus who dared to fly too close to the sun, and crashed in the World League of American Football (which became NFL Europe) in 1991-92.
Wow, that is a blast from the past
Oh, Casey .... I remember those!
What is with the italicized name and the handwritten numbers?
One of the themes of the draft: there were a lot of poor fashion choices in the 1990s.
These guys are finding some forgotten "gems" here in the bonus round.
Digging deep in the bonus round! Love it
Ken, I could never choose the 1990s Blues sweaters with the red trim because the Great One played briefly in those. It would be blasphemy.
Does this mean you owe me tacos now, Mike?
Any more undrafted free agents?
Bad unis, good times. Thanks all.