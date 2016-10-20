Updates from the final presidential debate

Sen. Amy Klobuchar in the hall at the moment. Sitting next to former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta. Reports the hall is very quiet.
Watching PBS. David Brooks predicts Trump will go low. "My big question for the country is whether we want to take a shower after all this is over."
Chris Wallace of Fox News. Son of Mike.
Supreme Court. If Clinton is elected, a liberal court is almost a certainty.
Conservatives groaning over this answer on the Supreme Court, in which Clinton espouses a results driven philosophy, as opposed to the originalist meaning of the words of the Constitution.
Trump makes it about himself.
Hillary Clinton opens calling for Merrick Garland to have a hearing. Both Sens. Amy Klobuchar & Al Franken on Senate Judiciary, where it would start. Both have called Garland qualified and called for a hearing. Expect this to come up in the lame duck session of Congress before Jan. 20
Trump: Uphold Second Amendment, "which is under absolutely siege." Gun rights groups have actually had great success the past decade, including the Heller decision, which codified an individual's right to bear arms.
Clinton's got her hackles up a bit.
Trump says Antonin Scalia was "very involved" in Heller decision -- he wrote the Heller decision.
This debate is more substantive than the other two right off the top.
Immigration, Trump's best issue. ICE did not endorse Trump. Government agencies do not endorse candidates. He means the union of ICE officers. Trump talking heroin. (What's your favorite heroin movie? Mine is "Trainspotting."
Clinton goes to the Dreamers, children born here whose parents are undocumented.
Clinton describing the massive government burden of deporting 11 million people.
Hillary Clinton attempting to bait Donald Trump.
This is much more like a conventional debate than the past two.
Clinton deflecting on the "open borders." Trump responds with a zinger: "That was a great pivot off of open borders."
Not true that we've never had a foreign power try to influence an American election, as Clinton claims.
Clinton responds to Trump saying she was outsmarted by Putin, by citing nuclear weapons, saying nuke officers have said they don't trust Trump.
Clinton wants to help small business and raise the minimum wage. Many small businesses pay minimum wage and wince.
Trickle down economics on steroids is a terrible mixed metaphor.