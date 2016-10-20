Updates from the final presidential debate

Here's how you can tell when Trump and Clinton are lying: When they're talking? Haha, no. Great piece in Politico about the emerging science of lie detection , written by one of its scholars, who gives advice on what to look for tonight.

It’s simply harder for the brain to tell a lie than the truth.

Just look for the tells. Distancing language (third person or "you" instead of "I"; deflection and minimization (that's a dumb question, or, here's what we should be really talking about); changes in posture; speaking louder, faster, pausing; Clinton hedging, Trump getting blunt; shrugging shoulders; contempt; counterattacking.

I think we all know all these techniques because we've used them.



