Updates from the final presidential debate

A Politifact post on Bill Clinton's tenure on shrinking the deficit
A fact check on Bill Clinton's tenure and shrinking deficits
Chinese steel dumping is a real story in Minnesota. See great one from J. Patrick Coolio
Trump makes an argument he's relied on: Clinton has been in public life for 30 years and not solved anything. Clinton retorts with a prepackaged hit on Trump's bio, sued for discrimination, borrowing from his father, insulting beauty contestants, "Celebrity Apprentice."
The groping question. Ugh.
Two uses of "debunked" tonight.
Clinton had this answer ready. Ignores the Bill Clinton part of the question, and revelations that Democratic operatives brought people to Chicago to incite violence at a Trump rally.
I know a missionary in Haiti. He doesn't like the Clintons.
Minnesota Republicans hoping Obamacare comes up. Running hard on it.
U.S. Senators cannot actually change laws. They require 50, sometimes 60 votes in the Senate, plus the House, plus the president to sign it.
I am poisoning the minds of the voters, says Trump.
Trump is correct about two things: 1)Clinton voted to give the Bush Administration authority to invade Iraq; 2)Clinton, as Obama Secretary of State, pursued policy of American departure from Iraq.
As Noah Rothman points out, Mosul is a mixed city, which has created power sharing dilemmas.
When black Americans hear Trump refer to the "the Great Migration" re: Syria, they think of the journey of African-Americans out of the South between about 1920 and 1970. Hugely important chapter in African-American history. He should use a different phrase.
swatches of land, swatches of color.
Clinton hits Trump for attacking Reagan. Trying to reach Republicans.
This question has Washington ideological assumptions in it. Washington's permanent governing class and many in its press corps are obsessed with entitlements.