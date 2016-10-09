Updates from the second presidential debate

Amy Walter of Cook Political Report: The fact that I can't allow my fourth grader to watch this debate tells you everything you need to know.
Interesting that Clinton stopped short of shaking Trump's hand. She just nodded at him and then turned towards the audience.
How do we know they are actually undecided voters and didn't fib their way to the stage?
Trump says he agrees with Clinton about civility but now hitting Obamacare and the Iran Deal. And trade. Very subdued.
Trump: "This is like medieval times." I'm gonna check wikipedia to see if this accurate.
Trump: "I have tremendous respect for women."
Clinton draws mainstream Republicans to her with a response to Trump tape. She says she disagreed with previous GOP nominees but, "I never questioned their fitness to serve. Donald Trump is different."
As predicted, the audience and "undecided voters" as chosen by Gallup get kind of ignored here. Are they still in the room?
Trump brings up Bill Clinton, says he was abusive to women and that Hillary Clinton attacked them viciously.
The number of undecided voters who know who Sydney Blumenthal is?
Clinton ignores the Bill Clinton attack and counterattacks with incidents of Trump insulting blacks, women, Muslims.
Trump says if he wins he'll instruct his Attorney General to hire a special prosecutor to go after Clinton.
Trump is now promising to go after Clinton and emails.I wonder if he knows about a guy named Jason Chaffetz?
Well, that escalated quickly.
Again, where are the moderators here? And I'm disappointed we aren't hearing questions from the voters -- decided or undecided.
The way the candidates move around the room on these town hall style debates are just so incredibly awkward from the television viewer's perspective. Trump is standing awkwardly close to her right now.
Obamacare question: Rising premiums in the individual market make this is a bad issue for Clinton, but she runs down what it has achieved (more covered, relatively low health inflation) and says she wants to fix it.