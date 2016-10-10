Trump says Russia has a better nuclear program. Like 1960's "missile gap."
Trump openly disagrees with his Veep nominee Mike Pence about Syria policy.
Iran is not a rich nation.
Weird question from another "undecided" voter.
With about 75 minutes in, I'm thinking Clinton sees where the race is and has decided on a risk averse approach tonight. Not necessarily to her benefit. Allison?
Trump: "Believe me, she has tremendous hate in her heart."
"This country cannot take another four years of Barack Obama, and that's what you're getting with her," Trump says. Obama approval numbers are above 50 percent.
Asking about Supreme Court nominees is important. Under some predictions, the next president could appoint up to four justices.
Coal's problems are due to cheap natural gas.
On energy, Minnesota's Iron Range has suffered mightily in the last two years. Roughly 8,000 people have lost jobs either directly from mines or jobs that were fed by the mining industry.
What do you respect about the other? Best question! Hillary says she respects his children. "And I think that says a lot about Donald."
Trump: "She doesn't quit. She doesn't give up."
Mark Shields: "It was a pretty ugly evening."
Shields, a liberal, says Clinton offered an inadequate answer on the email controversy, "has no policy on Syria."
Amy Walter, Cook Political Report: "He was very prepared and he came in absolutely focused on making the debate about Hillary Clinton." Does it matter? "He's talking to the 40 percent of the people who are already with him." Walter says base will like this performance. But if you're a woman, an independent, the voters he needs, I don't think they move into his column, says Walter.
David Brooks, moderate conservative, says Clinton missed a lot of opportunities. Trump "took it to her with energy and focus" and stopped the slide, meaning the GOP revolt.
Trump with a much improved performance, but it's an open question whether he reached suburban voters, independents and moderate Republicans that he needs to win. Trump was losing before the night began. He will still be behind in the polls going into the third and final debate. G'night all! Be sure to read HotDish newsletter in the a.m. for complete analysis.