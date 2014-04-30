Viking Live Chat with Mark Craig at noon Tuesday

Welcome to this week's chat. We'll assume no one completely gave up on the Vikings season when Sam Bradford's knee went south for its second opinion the other day, eh? Let's roll ...
Let's not get carried away. This is Bradford's team. Until it's maybe Teddy's team. One thing I do know, it's not Case's team. No offense, but Case is doing what you want a good backup to do. Not every game will be vs. Tampa Bay at home.
I think what gets him on the field is Trae's inconsistency and tendency to play too soft for Zimmer's liking. If Trae can step it up, Brock isn't necessary except for depth, which is very important as well.
Yeah, to quote Denny, I think LT is what we thought he was up to this point. It's early, but when you're top two receivers are Nos. 2-3 in the league, I wouldn't worry too much about the No. 4 receiver.
Good. But not as good as Kareem Hunt's. That dude is on fire.
He'd be a nice option in the red zone. It might take him a couple weeks to get back up to speed.
I wouldn't understand Xavier being ranked too low. But I understand Trae's low ranking. He just doesn't seem to challenge receivers the way Zimmer wants him to.
Some of these linemen have essentially red-shirt seasons in the NFL. I think Jaleel has a future. Right now, older guys ahead of him are playing well.
Yes on the last part. Sam starts when healthy. The first part, no, it's got nothing to do with Sam. Frankly, these guys will say the same thing no matter who is at quarterback. In 2013, the guys in the locker room were losing track of which quarterback they were talking about as the starters kept changing.
He's been awesome. Three weeks, two different QBs set their career high in passer rating. But, as you said, too early. He's an offensive coordinator. He's brilliant this week. Next week, people might be wondering if he's smart enough to find his way home.
Not saying he won't improve. And we don't get to watch any valuable parts of practice. But from what I've seen, he hasn't turned my head yet.
Too early to say. But, yeah, if this drags on another year or two, first-rounders have been known to be dumped for low-round picks. But I wouldn't label him Troy Williamson yet.
Yes, Pat is doing a great job. But I'll go back to what I said all offseason. This team will rise and fall on whether it found the right five guys on the O-line. So far, they've had two outstanding games.
There are new blocking schemes this year. They use zone blocking, which is one of the reasons Alex Boone was dumped. But, honestly, it's so much more about talent. The rookie center looks very good so far. Reiff has been solid at left tackle. And the team is running the ball. The kid at running back is making a big difference, too.
Doesn't necessarily have to be a receiver.
Well, in your experiment, there's a whole lot of variables you don't account for. Playing at Pittsburgh in the Steelers' home opener is a whole lot different than playing a short-handed Bucs team at home. Case is a solid, decisive backup.
It's the NFL. Unless your QB is one of the handful of active Hall of Famers, your team plays better at home.
Cook's a young man playing a young man's position. I think he's capable of a heavy workload. But Murray will get his touches as that rookie wall approaches.
It wasn't a problem when he was young. He's no longer young.
Good question. I like the fact the defense is healthy. That helps. But Stafford has added a running element to that rocketball arm.
Don't worry. Opposing offensive coordinators know exactly where he is. And I think Everson (four sacks) is a beneficiary.
Depends on the opponent, home vs. away, the health of the offensive line, etc., etc. Reality football is a complex game.
Coaches are briefed daily on what's going on with injuries. But almost all of them are unwilling to tell the other team on Monday or Wednesday that their QB is out.