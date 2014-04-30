Viking Live Chat with Mark Craig at noon Tuesday

After what we saw the last 11 games last year, praise away. Just don't expect every week to be like Weeks 1 and 3.
I think we have to see that play out. But he's pretty good and can do a lot of things.
I wouldn't be panicked. But we have to see a more competitive fire consistently this year. This is only Year 1 as a regular starter.
Ha. We've been clamoring for years for them to throw the ball down the field. They're doing it at a rate second only to New England right now. But I suppose the screens will come when the deep balls dry up.
Elflein seems like the real deal to me. Remmers seems OK, but inconsistent.
I think the Steelers had something to do with those handcuffs.
The QB only has one football to throw each play. As the season unfolds and defenses change their approaches, I'm sure Rudolph will present a nice mismatch.
Still on PUP. I don't think he'll play again. Could be wrong.
I think they made their pick in that area. And he threw for 369 yards in a 17-point win. So no need to see what Josh Freeman is doing.
At this point, it's probably Jaleel Johnson. But who knows what will present itself in the draft next year.
Day to day. The fact he went to Florida last Friday for a second opinion suggests he was feeling like he was more than a week away from returning.
Looking around the league right now, it suggests people should be happy they have some depth there.
Hard to say. I have my favorites. A number of good guys. But I will say Dalvin has surprised me with how he has handled himself. Surprised because of all the stories heading into the draft.
It was a good play by the Pittsburgh linebacker. I wasn't against the call. It may have been 14-3, but the feeling, to me at least, was the offense could have played 12 quarters and not reached 14 points without a boost from an outside source.
Yeah, I think the evidence is pretty clear it is an improved unit. Just don't expect 13 more games of the near perfection we've seen in Weeks 1 and 3.
That's a long time from now. If Bradford returns to full strength, I don't see Teddy coming off PUP. If he's needed, that's a different story.
We'll agree to disagree. But let's agree that playing in Pittsburgh with a backup making his first start is different than playing the Bucs at home in that backup's second start.
Good question. Cordarrelle would be nice to have again on kickoffs. But this team also had/has a lot of young core players it needed/needs to sign. Patterson wasn't one of them.
These coaches study so much film, I doubt there's anything Riley can tell Zimmer that he doesn't already know.
Yeah, right up to the point where he missed almost all of training camp.
We see him working hard every day we're out there. But running and moving around in a workout isn't the same as stepping back onto a field against live action.