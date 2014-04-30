Viking Live Chat with Mark Craig at noon Tuesday

I don't know if he scored. But, once again, the NFL has found a way to illustrate a rule that, I think, needs to be changed. When the officials mistakenly stop the game because they think it's a touchdown, they shouldn't be allowed to run off 10 seconds. We'll never know if Stafford would have been able to get up and get off another play. Those guys are pretty good at fantastic finishes. Thanks for all the good questions. We'll be back again next week.