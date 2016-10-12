The expiration date on the Mike Zimmer hire, at least when it comes to Executive of the Year voting, has passed. I did vote Rick for the PFWA's exec of the year in 2014 for hiring Zimmer, drafting Teddy and Barr and signing Linval. But as for 2016, a case can be made after the season if Sam keeps it up. Rick was quick to point out yesterday, though, that there is plenty of football left to be played and we shouldn't be patting him too hard on the back for that trade.