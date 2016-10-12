Good afternoon, Vikings fans. Let's get right to it.
I don't think the relationship with Bradford or Berger has much bearing on how quickly he will get up to speed, but the Sparano connection will help. I think the Vikings brought Long here in the hopes he will be able to start. We'll see if they are comfortable with him by next Sunday.
As far as I know (I haven't been on Twitter for about 90 minutes because we were recording the podcast), it has not been flexed into primetime. It could be the mid-afternoon game, though.
Sam is under contract through 2017, which is one reason why the Vikings were willing to give up what they did to get him. There is no guarantee Teddy will be ready by the start of training camp next year, or if he will ever be the same physically, so Sam gives them insurance there beyond this season.
Well, he's a rookie, so I'm not writing him off.
It is loud, yes. It's also louder for us because it's an open press box. Outdoor stadiums have enclosed press boxes.
They are not that desperate.
The expiration date on the Mike Zimmer hire, at least when it comes to Executive of the Year voting, has passed. I did vote Rick for the PFWA's exec of the year in 2014 for hiring Zimmer, drafting Teddy and Barr and signing Linval. But as for 2016, a case can be made after the season if Sam keeps it up. Rick was quick to point out yesterday, though, that there is plenty of football left to be played and we shouldn't be patting him too hard on the back for that trade.
No. Guy just had surgery a couple of weeks ago.
It is an awesome venue for sure.
We were just talking about this while recording the podcast. They are probably going to be favored in every game other than the Week 16 game at Lambeau. I'd give them a five percent chance of going undefeated at this point, but I'm hard-pressed to point out one game that will trip them up other than the Packers game. The Eagles should test them and Dallas looks pretty good. Maybe Arizona if they can get their acts together.
The days of hard-copy playbooks are over. They are all on digital tablets and teams can wipe the memory clean whenever they want. Maybe he kept the tablet anyway, though, to watch Netflix?
Long way to go until January, my friend.
It seems more likely that Clemmings would go to right tackle. After all, he was the one who was put in the lineup first when Kalil went down. Sirles probably goes back to the bench but could get back in the mix if Long, Clemmings or maybe even someone like Brandon Fusco struggles.
He isn't back practicing yet, so probably not. We'll see if he practices after the bye then go from there.
Unless the NFL adopts a new rule that allows the Vikings to play 13 or 14 defenders at once, I don't see why they would "bulk it up" in free agency, especially since most of their starters have come through the draft.
Depends on the position. They can't lose Bradford and they probably can't afford too many more injuries on the offensive line.
Food has been solid. Breakfast has certainly been upgraded and they've had nice meat-carving stations for the night games. No complaints there.
Phil is retired and was far from a lock to make the team before he got hurt again.
Again, it's Week 6. Just enjoy the ride and worry about the comparisons at a later date.
No recliners in the press box.
Haven't really thought about it, but the quality of play overall hasn't been particularly great.