It's an undisclosed illness and it's Mike's right to keep it private.
They typically don't re-do deals during the season.
Good question. The quick passing game has taken the place of the running game in some situations, but they do need to get it going. We've seen signs of life the past couple of weeks, especially with Jerick McKinnon running out of the shotgun, but yeah, the offensive line has been a problem and it's fair to wonder if it will be this team's downfall should it not significantly improve.
If Bradford keeps playing the way he has, it might not be necessary.
He is in the final year of his contract. And coaches need permission to get out of a contract unless they are getting a promotion somewhere else. Norv isn't going to be an NFL head coach again.
I was saying I'm not a fan in general. I'm a reporter. So I don't cheer in the press box or play along with the chant.
I think Cordarrelle's resurgence has been a bigger surprise. I certainly wasn't ruling it out because he is a tremendous athlete. Honestly, I didn't think this coaching staff would give him another chance AND be creative enough to get value out of him. I'm happy for Cordarrelle. This is a great story. As for Adam, he has been a nice surprise, too, but it was obvious to me last year that Adam could be more than just a quality special teams player.
When he is ready. You must have missed what Diggs did the first couple of weeks. And what Thielen did last week. And what Cordarrelle has been up to the past two games. Right now, it looks like Patterson is the starting split end over Charles Johnson then Treadwell.
Trade bait? They're not going to play a guy in games that matter in the hopes of trading him. He is helping this team and will continue to do so as long as he is healthy. He is a free agent after the season and we'll see what happens there. I expect that he will be gone given that they have Diggs, Treadwell and others. But I'd never say never to that.
Why would they whisper about that? They'd probably use a normal speaking voice.
Good observation. It has nothing to do with the playbook. He's always been a pretty bright guy. I think he has worked to get better in deep coverage, which was his biggest weakness in the past. It has also helped that quarterbacks haven't really had time to set up for deep throws before getting buried by their pass rush. We'll see if Andrew can keep it up, but he certainly does not look like a weak link right now.
It all depends on their roster/health situation once he is ready to return. Ask me then.
As far as I know, Zimmer has no dogs nor a doghouse.
Haven't had a chance to take a look at the Eagles yet, but they have a pretty good front and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has those guys playing well. They'll test the offensive line for sure.
Cordarrelle has out-snapped him the past two games, so there's that.
The Vikings do well in giving themselves cap flexibility in future years. But some good young players are coming up for next deals soon. This spring it will be Xavier Rhodes and maybe Sharrif Floyd, but his injury history should give them pause when it comes to his value. After that, it will be Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks and Danielle Hunter and maybe Teddy. They won't be able to afford everyone.
They like their linebacker depth. Emmanuel Lamur is a versatile, athletic guy. Edmond Robinson is intriguing, too. Obviously, losing a guy like Anthony Barr for the season would hurt, but they have enough playmakers on defense to get by.
No. It's all mental with Blair.
The leash is not long. Zimmer and Spielman have made that clear. But I'm not sure what it will take for them to move on from Blair. Probably another multi-miss game like the season opener or a miss that costs them a win. They're walking the tightrope right now for sure.
See, now that would be too late. Inside voices!
Maybe if McKinnon were to get hurt. McKinnon is a good player and a heck of an athlete and Matt Asiata complements him well.