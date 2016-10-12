Zach's usage the past two weeks has been an anomaly driven by injuries at the tight end position.
That's the million-dollar question. The offense has been better with him out and if it continues to improve, they will have to consider having a legitimate timeshare at the position. It will be fascinating to see what they do if that scenario plays out.
My take is that he's a disappointment for sure. But he's still young and could theoretically become a player.
When Kalil went down, who did they turn to first? It was Clemmings. Sirles has been good the past couple of weeks and I have said that he is one of their five best offensive linemen right now. But Clemmings has been ahead of him on the depth chart throughout the past two seasons.
Because he is staying out of the spotlight as he works his way back. Remember, we're only about six weeks removed from him suffering a devastating knee injury. And Teddy's not the type that wants to be getting any attention while the Vikings are 5-0 and rolling with Sam Bradford.
It's a fair concern, but Sam was doing a lot of handoffs if I remember correctly.
You want to take Everson or Hunter off the field for Justin Trattou?
Extensive injury history. Read the paper!
He has been good. He was good last year, too.
As far as I know, that's not true. I know Scott has some input, though.
Drinking beer, eating chicken wings and watching football like a normal person.
I don't know if that had any bearing on Chad's decision to keep playing, but I do believe it has/could continue to matter for Terence Newman, who has played some good ball under Zimmer in his 30s.
Tough call. I'd have a hard time picking among Harrison, Griffen, Linval and Rhodes.
Yes. Zimmer is hopeful that Morgan, Pruitt and Ellison will be back after the bye. Morgan practices yesterday.
I would be legitimately worried if I couldn't remember two years ago.
Yes. Zimmer is hopeful that Morgan, Pruitt and Ellison will be back after the bye. Morgan practices yesterday.