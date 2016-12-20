Regarding Walsh, I'm sure he'll get another shot eventually.
Sam Bradford will be on the team in 2017, which was the intention when the Vikings acquired him back in September. His two-year deal w/ Eagles was critical in trade because they still don't know Bridgewater's exact return date and if that will be before Week 1. As of this point, I'd expect Bradford to be the starter. He's earned it with his play, in my opinion.
Don't know much about Whitworth, but man would it be tough to lock in Kalil for $40M. Of course, guaranteed money is all that matters. But...Whitworth?
The linebackers in all were awful on Sunday. All three got picked apart in coverage and only Kendricks made plays against the run. Anthony Barr has been a ghost this season. Adding to the enigmatic year is the fact he's healthy. Hasn't been impactful at all and Zimmer finally called him out when asked directly on Monday.
They need a third linebacker who isn't going to be a liability in coverage. Colts found a nice mix of using heavy TE sets and throwing out of them. Vikings are better in nickel and Colts knew it, so they forced them to stay in base.
Defensive tackle and a third linebacker need to top the defense's shopping list this offseason.
Think he's been their best rookie, which is a good and bad thing. He's been great on special teams and coming on in recent weeks. They've got a special teamer for years to come with him, I think. Would like to see what he can do as the middle linebacker with Kendricks at weak.
They won't be keeping him at $18M next year so a renegotiation has to come if he's staying in Minnesota.
All depends on how other teams value him. I imagine Rick Spielman will approach it with patience the same way he did Peterson's twirling in the wind following his 2014 suspension.
Personally, I'd be surprised to see Peterson take significantly less money to stay in Minnesota.
Cover the game, beat holiday deadlines and get out!
They haven't missed Yankey. As for Coleman, he wasn't a great fit in Zimmer's system, but certainly has been a great player for Carolina. A big what-if with him..
Yeah I don't see any changes atop the football organization with this group. Too many injuries to point to for this debacle. Ownership has trust in Spielman-Zimmer. As for the 2017 draft, this is a big one given the potential of this defense. They need an offensive line that can pull its weight and, just maybe, crack the goal line once or twice per game.
If he's doing his job well, he should.
In my opinion, Bradford has earned a long-term deal and commitment from the Vikings to be the guy, which is a really tough spot for Teddy Bridgewater, but the reality of an NFL franchise.
I do not. Too much riding on trying to figure out what they have in other positions to risk that evaluation with a young QB, when QB isn't the position that needs evaluating.
Defensive tackle. A power running back should they move on from Peterson.
And a third linebacker who could start. Still think Brothers has potential as a two-down MLB.
He said he meant guys thinking of their assignments too much and not playing freely. Guys were just locked out in blocks, sitting in their gaps and watching the ball carrier run by.
What you want to see more is them being in better positions and reading the quarterback. It'd seem, which is part of the 'over-coaching' narrative, that both of them weren't reacting as well as they have in the past. Kendricks is the fast-twitch, quick cover guy and wasn't that way on Sunday. Barr needs to be better as a downhill defender. His size and length are his best assets and he's not being physical.
Hasn't been a great practice player, from what I've heard, which hasn't helped his cause to get on the field. I just want to see him in a game and catch more than one pass before drawing my own conclusions.
Who would've thought Cordarrelle would be the one facing a potential extension and not Sharrif Floyd?
Patterson has come on as a special teams ace beyond his returns, but he's still not a versatile receiver. Just a dynamic talent. I think another team might value that more than the Vikings, but we'll see..
There were plays where it looked like some guys didn't want to be out there. It's not a good look for this young team, or defense with so much talent.