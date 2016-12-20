-Offensive tackle
I'd like to see it... For context, though, Laquon wasn't active vs. Colts because of an ankle injury.
People said that about Kalil and then Clemmings started...
That's one way to go. But trade Bradford this spring without knowing when/if Bridgewater will be healthy?
It's almost like the Kalil situation. The cupboard is so empty, they have to keep some of these guys to fill out a roster, no? With Clemmings, I would like to see what he'd look like after a year developing behind the scenes. That's what they wanted to do with him this year, but here we are.
Kalil is the one I'm most interested in seeing his future with this team. So injured. Loves Minnesota, just got married here. Could grab a manageable deal to stay here and prove himself.
Bradford certainly misses open targets downfield, but you brought up the O-line. At times he's running from nobody and at times, like the strip-sack Sunday, he's not getting out quickly enough. With the circumstances around him, I think he's been solid.
Diggs and Thielen are a good combo at receiver. Getting open hasn't been the problem. I can see them moving on from Charles Johnson and Jarius Wright this offseason.
This is a solid point, however Andrew Luck covers up a lot of issues and he played an excellent game on Sunday. That 27-yd TD to the tight end over Greenway? Luck had Hunter and Griffen in his face on the throw. The 31-yd to Hilton? Dodged two and was hit by Robison while throwing.
Spielman should draw criticism for an inability to hit on late-round linemen. Baca, Thompson, Yankey, Clemmings, Shepherd, Beavers, etc.
I can only speak for the Star Tribune, but as beat writers we're containing our opinions to things like these chats. Our writing should never show an opinion as objective reporters. Other places around the country do it differently, where reporters are also columnists.
To that end, I certainly write what happens. My notebook lead was about Frank Gore romping through the defense for 100 yards and how the pass rush was neutralized.
$6 million? Yes. Good luck getting him to agree.
I could see them moving on from Sharrif Floyd, Jarius Wright and Brandon Fusco.
No. This was the most embarrassing game in the Mike Zimmer era.
Didn't Jeff Locke do all right?
Yep, and Marcus Sherels likely earned himself another contract by NOT playing in five of seven games recently. Couldn't do anything without him on punt returns.
I would expect more changes than that, particularly at right guard. Brandon Fusco has not played well in consecutive seasons.
What about the Vikings offense screams 'winner'?
That 5th year is at around $6.5M. Only six Vikings made more than that in 2016. Too much.
Not going to blame the fans. Team needs to give them a reason to cheer.
Yeah mobility is an odd target with QBs. Bridgewater took off too much, in my opinion, and looked spooked at times. Bradford, while he can miss some open reads, isn't afraid to get drilled when throwing a pass. I think the hits have just weighed on Bradford this season.
I might try that, though.
Good luck getting back what the Vikings sent to Philly (1st, conditional 4th). Need a desperate team in a desperate place to get that load. Offseason value? I'd guess a 2nd.
GB 24, MIN 10. First outdoor cold game coming off a blowout loss with the season all but over? Yeah.
Ha. I'm not calling for anything. Just think we'll see a couple WRs walk.