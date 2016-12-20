It's almost like the Kalil situation. The cupboard is so empty, they have to keep some of these guys to fill out a roster, no? With Clemmings, I would like to see what he'd look like after a year developing behind the scenes. That's what they wanted to do with him this year, but here we are.



Kalil is the one I'm most interested in seeing his future with this team. So injured. Loves Minnesota, just got married here. Could grab a manageable deal to stay here and prove himself.