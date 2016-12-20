If Peterson leaves, I think the Vikings need to add a mid-round running back to the mix. McKinnon is solid and hasn't been their main issue in the run game, but I don't think he's a three-down back.
I think it'll be Pat Shurmur given his connection with Sam Bradford. But you're asking me Dec. 20.
I do not think Mike Zimmer has lost the team, but the questionable effort of some Sunday is troublesome moving forward.
Sam Bradford has been solid downfield when given the opportunity. I think he's been restricted by the play calls, necessitated by the porous O-line, and his own reaction to getting hit throughout the season. Naturally, a guy is going to want to get rid of the ball as soon as possible. It's not like the Vikings have WRs streaking downfield open like in the Ponder era.
Vikings need DET to win the division to keep those slim playoff hopes alive. At this point, it's a toss up. Not sure DET can win vs DAL and then vs GB.
No. I think Zimmer's best asset to this team is as a defensive coach and defensive play caller. If anything, break the rigid NFL molds and hire someone to do the administrative stuff. Just call up plays, lead game plans and give speeches.
He's a restricted free agent and I expect the Vikings will do whatever they need to keep him. He's been great this season.
Re; Thielen, Adam said today he'll practice, which is a good sign. Suffered a neck injury on that big hit.
Re: penalties, some teams are fine dying by that sword. I believe Seattle, the NFL's reigning No. 1 scoring defense for four straight years, has also been among the league leaders in defensive penalties.
It does come with the territory of the way these guys play coverage. Though with Xavier Rhodes, you'd still like to see him tone it back at times.
I just think Sam Bradford is the better quarterback. I like Teddy Bridgewater's game. I wouldn't say Sam is better in every way. I think Sam has a stronger arm and is more accurate. Two big ones. Bridgewater, over time, can become that accurate, though.
Hamsters are on back order.
Possible. They need him badly. Saw Harrison in the locker room today. Declined to talk, but he's walking around well. We'll see if he practices this week.
