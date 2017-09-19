Vikings Live Chat with Andrew Krammer at noon

Bridgewater is eligible to return to practice starting Week 7, so Oct. 16. That's the earliest he could see a practice field and he absolutely will need to practice before he's thrown into a game. How will Bridgewater's knee respond to game movements like dodging defensive linemen, spinning out on the run, etc? Let alone getting hit and getting back up. There's a lot that needs to be seen before Teddy plays in a game again. Keep in mind the Vikings have financial incentive to keep Bridgewater on PUP, where if he stays his contract will 'toll' to 2018. He's currently not under contract in 2018.