Vikings Live Chat with Andrew Krammer at noon

Re: D-line, Vikings issue is interior. They're not getting a pass rush up the middle.
Yeah, there was even more yellow than normal in Pittsburgh. Maybe he wanted to make up for not reffing in Week 1 due to Hurricane Irma?
I'd like to see it. I just don't know how much Tom Johnson has left in the tank and I thought Jaleel looked solid. That said, the Vikings see Jaleel practice every day and we're not allowed to watch that anymore.
Re: Interior d-line, these guys get banged up a lot. It might not be long for Jaleel.
Well Teddy's knee had nothing to do with U.S. Bank Stadium. The other two? Yeah..
No. Not having Bradford would hurt even more.
Yeah a lot of people outside Winter Park have been looking for another option for years now. Sendejo won Zimmer over at some point, because Zimmer even talked about in 2015 searching for another safety that has the right "skill set" that could help Harrison Smith. Since? They've taken almost 0 swings on safeties other than 7th-rd picks and undrafted guys.
That said, I think Sendejo was burned on that first Steelers touchdown pass. He should've been there to help Newman.
Haven't heard that one before.
Tank/rebuild shouldn't be in the vocabulary of a GM and coach fighting for their jobs.
Certainly not a shot. Zimmer talks every offseason about that, saying he wants his guys to be more aggressive, more reckless on defense after learning the process of how to play under him. The "robotic" line is his.
If they're fortunate enough to have a healthy Bradford and Bridgewater, then does it really matter what happens to Sloter?
I don't think they'd keep 4 QBs, no.
Sirles, I believe, would be first in for Easton. Isidora almost exclusively worked at right guard. Promising in the preseason, but you'd likely see Sirles in first.
Kendricks has been playing like the better player, that's for sure. He's the real deal. However, Kendricks isn't eligible for a contract extension until next spring. Anthony Barr could sign one at any moment and I'd believe they'll look to lock him up first, barring a disappointing season.
Barr approaches an interesting crossroads. Vikings picked up his 5th-year option, meaning he'll be guaranteed A LOT of money in March if he's on the roster. Only way Vikings dodge paying him a king's ransom next year is if they cut him or extend him.
And any extension obviously starts with his 5th-year option price, which for a top-10 pick is the transition tender (or the average of the top-10 paid at his position)
They should've given it to him, but still cool to see C.J. Ham get that score. Dalvin will get his.
Yes, Waynes needs to play better. I expect Rhodes to shadow Mike Evans, which will be a fun matchup between two physically-imposing players. The slot could stand out more, where DeSean Jackson has the speed to potentially get by Newman or Alexander inside. Will Brock be ready to step in if needed? We'll have to see. Either way, things don't get easier for the Vikings secondary after Brown and Bryant in Pittsburgh.
Roethlisberger noted after Sunday's game the Vikings don't play two deep safeties very often, so that's why he felt comfortable taking deep shots. Well, I'd imagine getting DPIs every other throw was also a reason. You can bet Jameis Winston watches that and likes his chances targeting guys deep. Perhaps the Vikings back off a little bit without having to worry about a Le'Veon Bell in the backfield.
