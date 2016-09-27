It is pretty difficult on the television broadcast to judge O-line play, especially when the Vikings change things up in protections as often as they've done. Regarding T.J. Clemmings, he looked much improved from last year in pass protection in his first-ever *meaningful* start at left tackle. He played all at right tackle in college and keep in mind, he's only in his fourth season playing offensive line.



Overall, a good start for T.J. at left tackle. They need more from him and everybody in run blocking.