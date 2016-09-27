I'm curious to see how this defense looks vs. a lesser quarterback. They struggled a bit out of the gate vs. Mariota before shutting down Tennessee and have been largely dominant vs. Rodgers and Newton. Eli Manning has struggled a bit this season, and he almost annually throws 4 picks vs. Minnesota.



At some point though, teams have to learn not to hold onto the football so long vs. the Vikings. That was one of the biggest Panthers' mishaps on Sunday. They went max protect and sent 3 vertical routes. That's not going to work vs. the Vikings.