Sam's never had the biggest arm, but I think he's capable of driving the ball downfield more so than Teddy Bridgewater, who to this point has been more of a touch, timing passer. Neither are Big Ben or Joe Flacco.
That all depends on what Matt wants to do. Would he stay here for cheap? He is rooted in Minnesota now, having just got married in St. Paul this summer. Has pizza franchises here as well. Though how long does he want to continue playing through an already injury-marred career? We'll see if the Vikings want to keep him, and if he'd accept any 'low-ball' offer.
Slooooow yooooour roooolllll.
You're right, the outside defender bit on Patterson's motion and fake screen. I'd like to see him more involved in those facets of the game, but he's still only seeing like 5 or so snaps per game. A very minimal role on offense.
Credit Bradford for the dimes he was throwing vs. Green Bay. Credit the coaching staff for the game plan to get the ball out quick vs. Carolina (3 QB hits on 30 dropbacks). Sam has shown a great pocket presence as well, which may be his best asset compared to Bridgewater, who at times would pull the ball down too soon to get out of there.
He's been good the last few games, pinning a bunch inside the 20 (with help of a great coverage team.) Overall, he's been the better of the specialists between he and Walsh. And two of those games being outdoors, to boot.
John Sullivan with every disk herniated is still better.
I'm curious to see how this defense looks vs. a lesser quarterback. They struggled a bit out of the gate vs. Mariota before shutting down Tennessee and have been largely dominant vs. Rodgers and Newton. Eli Manning has struggled a bit this season, and he almost annually throws 4 picks vs. Minnesota.
At some point though, teams have to learn not to hold onto the football so long vs. the Vikings. That was one of the biggest Panthers' mishaps on Sunday. They went max protect and sent 3 vertical routes. That's not going to work vs. the Vikings.
I think subpar run blocking from the tackles is largely to blame here. The days are over of Adrian Peterson finding the edge behind road grader Phil Loadholt. Andre Smith has been a disappointment through three weeks and T.J. Clemmings has improved in pass pro, but still can't move many bodies.
Also, Rhett Ellison hasn't looked fully up to form like he did before the patellar injury.
I'd expect so. Asiata got the go last week because he's the better pass protector and they used some max protection stuff early.
Mike Zimmer has certainly kept that underdog message despite the 3-0 start. Told the team at the start of this week about a Cowboys defense he led earlier last decade and how they fell apart in the final few games despite ranking 5th or so midway through the year. He's the kind of coach to keep a thumb on players' emotions and expectations, and I'd expect nothing less moving forward.
Invested in defense. Backed up a Brinks truck for Vernon in free agency. Kept JPP. Drafted Eli Apple at cornerback, though both he and DRC are banged up on the outsides. Got Sterling Shepard now to pair with Odell Beckham, who didn't play last year due to the suspension. So that's the biggest difference.
While I don't expect a 49-17 romp like last year, or whatever it was, I expect a lopsided Vikings win.
Yes, if I remember correctly it's anytime after Week 6 (similar to PUP rules).
Houston is sneaky good, even if they just soiled their pants on Thursday night vs. New England.
Heinicke can return to practice after Week 6 (so the bye) and be brought onto the active roster, though that's up to the Vikings and how he's progressing. He said he could be practicing right about now after severing two tendons in his foot back in July. I'd expect him to be added to the active roster at some point midseason.
Woof. Browns? Only because the Bears have the Lions in the division.
After watching the coach's tape, I was impressed with the way Rhodes and Waynes played man coverage on the outsides. That really took away some of his initial reads. They had a good game plan on Benjamin, too, sometimes using Harrison over the top to take away that first read. Overall, the Panthers erred in thinking max protection and 3 routes could get it done. Newton didn't have enough options and held onto the ball too long.
I do not. He's quality depth at the position, but provides little to no help on special teams as a receiver or as a protector.
As much as I hate to say it, because this guy's so fun to talk to, but Sharrif Floyd. Tom Johnson has got it done as a pass-rush specialist on third downs and Shamar Stephen has grown into a solid player on the inside.
Look around the league, the top defenses can't keep everybody together. Up next to sign a big deal is Xavier Rhodes. Floyd has been too injury prone, but his time is coming up, too.
I don't think this defense needs to replace anybody. Sendejo has his limitations, especially in coverage, but the other guys are too young and inexperienced for Zimmer to trust back there.
On offense, Brandon Fusco needs to improve -- so does Andre Smith at right tackle -- and yes, I could see a switch at split end should Treadwell get an opportunity.
Good for him. He could still help somebody.
Alexander did see more snaps than Sherels, overall. But yes, I do expect Alexander to be the next man up in the slot. Not sure why he wasn't on that play.
The Vikings' history shows they like to sign players the summer before they hit free agency, so yes that would be this 2017 summer for Xavier Rhodes (and Sharrif Floyd).
One guy that could be looking at a restructure, though he's been solid, is Brian Robison. Already 33 and his cap number increases a $1M+ to $6.6M next season, the final year of his deal.
Scott Turner being in the quarterback's ear has been good for the Vikings, pretty sure it's just about a rapport and communication with Bradford/Hill/Teddy. Can take a bit longer to relay, but that hasn't been an issue so far.
Terence still has looked good for 38, but that's really up to him and how his body feels at the end of the year. After last season, he texted Zimmer quickly to say he wanted to come back. We'll see if that's the same this offseason.
