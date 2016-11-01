I'd just like to see him with a clean pocket. Same goes for Teddy Bridgewater, should he return down the line, as well. The Vikings' protection has been in shambles the past 1.5 seasons and it's difficult to get a read on the quarterback in those spots other than standing in the pocket and delivering downfield. Bradford has done that. See the Packers game in Week 2. But lately he looks rattled. Lately it looks like it's getting to him and he's missing throws.