If the Vikings had to "go back to the drawing board" last week, as Mike Zimmer said, then I'd blow the drawing board up after this one. I was surprised to see Jeremiah Sirles get benched, only because of how shoddy Jake Long's debut was and because Clemmings, to Zimmer's admission, played worse on the right side in Philadelphia. Then they started him at right tackle. But, it'd be unfair not to mention Jeremiah Sirles had the worst game of everybody in Philly. He was blocking on six of the 18 hits on Bradford.