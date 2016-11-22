Just wrote that in today's paper.



Talked with Tom Johnson after the game and he said he was one telling Zimmer to stick with what he was doing in the first half (even though Palmer wasn't sacked in teh first half). The four-man rush was getting to Palmer often. I believe Pro Football Focus has his hurry rate at something like 60 percent, which is ridiculous.



I think this means they trusted in the four defensive linemen to get it done vs. AZ, I don't believe it means anything going forward. Detroit is a totally different offense that likes to get the ball out a lot faster. Sometimes that means you need more pressure.