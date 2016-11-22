Hey all! Give me a minute and we'll get started on answering your Vikings questions.
Absolutely. Formality at this point given his play. Games like Sunday's and Week 4 vs. New York show his game-changing ability. A guy who can be trusted to take out a No. 1 receiver in the NFL will make millions and that's what he's grown into.
All depends on how they plan to move forward at the position. They need two tackles, really, but left should take priority. Matt Kalil is interested in returning, but has been limited by injuries throughout his young career. How about a Cincinnati draft with a first- and second-round tackle?
I didn't think it was a penalty. Believe that was after Bradford caught the wildcat pitch and made the deep throw to Thielen. If they're going to use him like that, then he needs to watch for that. With that said, Peterson obviously took advantage of an unsuspecting Bradford.
Not caught up on Packers injuries, but hard to believe any group is as snakebitten as the Vikings offensive line. Four season-ending injuries and a retirement.
Run defense, primarily. By halftime vs. AZ they'd allowed 100 rushing yards for the fourth time in five games. Once they stop the run, make an offense one-dimensional, their pass rush is very difficult to stop.
Ha, not quite. But there should be some higher-priority picks after the recent run of late-round selections.
This coaching staff is pretty constricting on rookie playing time unless you're Anthony Barr jumping into a completely overhauled roster. Re: Treadwell, Zimmer said it was 'about time' he got involved in the first game under Pat Shurmur. That was three weeks ago. He was injured last week and got only six snaps yesterday.
The guy really keeping him off the field is Cordarrelle Patterson, who is playing 40-50 snaps a game at split end.
I believe so. I don't think Alex Boone to left tackle is an answer. It's not an ideal configuration, but one they have to deal with going forward.
If I'm Sam Bradford's agent, I'm asking for a long-term extension this offseason given his stellar play (and it has been great considering his situation). They're at a similar crossroads with Adrian Peterson, not only contractually but with the offense. It's not his offense anymore and was already trending away from him before his injury.
Those decisions, along with the plan along the offensive line, will be atop the to-do list.
How many quality OTs hit free agency? It's kind of like QBs. Joe Thomas, even in Cleveland, was never really let to test the market. They won't get a cornerstone in free agency, I believe, but could get a solid patchwork veteran to bridge to a rookie.
Either way, all these injuries impact Kalil's situation. If he's healthy, which is a big if, then do you make him the patchwork veteran?
I don't believe greatly. We saw some of Shurmur's influences while Norv Turner was still calling plays. They were already one of the NFL's shortest-throwing teams and are even quicker now under Shurmur. I believe it was about 9 throws per game beyond 10 yards under Norv, one of the lowest in the league, and now it's all the way down to 6 throws per game beyond 10 yards.
His situation has taken a turn, especially with Jarius Wright's falling out of the offense, so he could be part of the future when this offseason it appeared he was already a thing of the past. A dynamic, game-breaking talent who is now in an offensive system that's leaning toward his strengths.
Talked with Tom Johnson after the game and he said he was one telling Zimmer to stick with what he was doing in the first half (even though Palmer wasn't sacked in teh first half). The four-man rush was getting to Palmer often. I believe Pro Football Focus has his hurry rate at something like 60 percent, which is ridiculous.
I think this means they trusted in the four defensive linemen to get it done vs. AZ, I don't believe it means anything going forward. Detroit is a totally different offense that likes to get the ball out a lot faster. Sometimes that means you need more pressure.
All WR configuration, and Johnson contributes on special teams. The combination of Diggs-Thielen in the three-receiver sets has shelved Wright.
Yeah, a team wanted Weatherly. That's at least all you could glean from Mike Zimmer's press conference today when saying Hillman's release had nothing to do with current RB personnel. When asked about another team wanting Weatherly, Zimmer said "possibly."
They might pay him more if a new deal is done. Would assume Bradford's agent will push for such a commitment, at least at this stage.
This one is an enigma. The Vikings will say up and down he hasn't been off this season, just hasn't been getting the 'splash plays,' and it's certainly been that way from the big-play standpoint. In talking with Matt Vensel a couple weeks ago, Barr said teams are scheming things away from him, particularly in the run game and pass rush. He's being targeted more in coverage, though, and has had some lapses there.
Re: Barr, he's also been on the injury reports on and off this season, but so has everybody.
The Vikings believe he will, otherwise he'd be on injured reserve. It's concerning though. Who would've thought Patterson looked more likely for a new deal than Floyd after this season?
Just saw Teddy here at Winter Park recently. Bridgewater has declined multiple interview requests, saying he doesn't want the attention, which for anybody who has been around him knows is a fitting response.
Not really. Larry Fitzgerald is a wonder for a 33-year-old receiver doing what he's doing still. The man can do everything for an offense.
Not after this season, no. It's difficult to judge and assign blame when such a large portion of the salary cap is on injured reserve and the offense is handicapped by playing their fourth- and fifth-string tackles, a newly-traded-for quarterback and a backup running back. He's had full GM duties since 2012, hand-picked the coach in 2014 and extended Zimmer this summer. Especially considering this ownership, those two will get some room to breath.