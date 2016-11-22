I don't believe that's the reason they waited, though it's certainly a dropoff from Walsh with Forbath. They wanted to give Walsh as many chances as possible and they did.
If Adrian Peterson is healthy, they'll take him. And having covered him for a few years, I'm sure he'll think he can fix this running game.
I like it. It's a way to get Bradford out of harm's way, which is on many pass plays, while mixing up the lifeless running game. Run it more? I still believe their most effective offense is Bradford with three WRs and a TE spread out. But, that puts him in harm's way often.
Yes, I do. Captain won't agree with me, but he's 5-8 yards downfield while making contact.
Ha! I don't think Danielle needs that, but maybe it would've helped him blend in on a roster. The Vikings had Jonas Gray in for a workout about a month ago and could add somebody if McKinnon or Asiata gets banged up again.
Just about zero for Kalil. And Adrian Peterson has always targeted a mid to late December return.
In re: to coming back this season, not next year.
Yuge! As Al Michaels would say. That's a tough one.... I think Dallas plays such a safe, controlled brand on offensive football the Vikings will be real hard pressed to take the ball away and make things happen on defense. I won't be picking the Vikings to beat the Cowboys.
I did, however, pick them to beat the Lions on Thursday.
Six to something like 12 for Charles Johnson. I'm inclined to agree.
Rudolph's blocking woes, at times, wouldn't be such an issue if they had an offensive line. I think you'd be pleasantly surprised if a tackle, not a tight end, could handle a defensive end on a running play.
Vikings beat Detroit before Blair Walsh's botched kickoff and two horrid defensive plays forced overtime and then led to even more wretched defense.
I don't believe this Vikings defense plays like that again, especially after Sunday's second half.
The 3rd-1 run into a wall isn't working, so why not? Those bashing their use of the wildcat haven't sunk into their complete failures in nearly every other facet of the running game.
Fortunately for the Vikings, Ziggy Ansah hasn't been the same rusher this season. Kerry Hyder has seven sacks to lead the Lions and will present some issues as he did earlier this month.
Only reason I can think is ball security. Patterson has put the ball on the ground a couple times in his career.
That and the wildcat presents a read-option style of play that I'm not sure Patterson has ever done before. McKinnon has, knows how to key in on the read player and react accordingly.
That was a terrible pun and will not be answering this question. Next!
Think you're already starting to see that a bit, though I haven't seen the numbers that would tell me so. Kyle Rudolph is playing as much as he ever has, but I think you've seen his targets go down as they pivot to the west coast system in full. Aside from their blocking issues. He's chipped rushers a lot while getting out on routes, and that slows him down.
I don't high five players, but aside from the well-known Peterson handshake, Xavier Rhodes can snap your hand off your wrist.
Oh yeah, if we're talking just lining up Patterson in the 'dot' position, seven yards behind the QB, then of course. But if we're talking wildcat, that isn't often a direct run. Sometimes it is, but they've often used the read-option with Patterson or Thielen or even Hillman and McKinnon as they did in Washington.
I think it's a head-scratching rule that an NFL head coach can correctly challenge a ref's call 3 times, but if he does so, then he can't anymore. Why not make it unlimited challenges if you keep getting it right?
The Vikings proposed a rule last offseason, which didn't pass, that called for only 1 of 2 to be right to get the third.
After 10 missed extra points last weekend, I wouldn't doubt it.
Yep, that's the inclination I've gotten is that somebody wanted Weatherly so they added him to the 53
I can't speak thoroughly about punter techniques, but Jeff has talked about taking a calmer approach and some lessons learned with him to become a better punter. Said on the 72-yarder on Sunday that, as a younger player, he would've tried to kill the ball for distance, but said he then knew hang time was the most important factor. Got about 5.3 seconds on that one, Charles Johnson got in the returner's face to throw him off and it rolled for another 19 yards.