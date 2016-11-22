From players and coaches I've talked with it does appear to be a true mentorship. Waynes often talks about what he's learned from Newman when asked about his teachings by Zimmer and DBs coach Jerry Gray. Aside from his play on the field, Newman has been a great example in the locker room for guys like Waynes.
"Good old Bernie," as Brian Robison said this week. They're getting the clobbered FOX sound man a signed photo and a grab bag of some other things to help ease the pain.
Don't sleep on Kentrell Brothers. He's had some great plays on special teams and has begun carving out a role there as a reliable rookie.
First Thanksgiving game this Thursday, so we'll see.
Mentioned Barr earlier. It's an enigmatic season for him, considering there have been no *major* injuries he's been known to be dealing with and just hasn't made many big plays. He's talked about teams scheming away from him and attacking him more in coverage. You'd like to see him flash more.
Trae just looks like Xavier did a couple years ago, or last year. These are the types of corners Zimmer wanted in his system and he'd rather tell them not to grab than to be aggressive. But yes, Trae needs to iron out those kinks and Xavier still does, too. Wasn't it the DET game where Xavier had two third-down penalties that were back breakers?
Not going to count Adrian out on any kind of return, but the expectation is not until later in the season. Or, in other words, after your fantasy teams are done.
The Shamar-Linval tandem is the best run-stopping group they've got right now, but those guys need some rest. So I think you're seeing some teams try to go up the middle on Tom. The Vikings believe Sharrif will be back this season, otherwise he'd be on injured reserve.
Just saw Teddy at Winter Park not that long ago. He's around here.
Gotta go with Brian, only because I'm more of a fisherman than a calf wrangler.
Remember when Chicago was a cakewalk?
Not sure on that, but I know he's not coming back.
Yeah, I've chatted with Taylor here and there and he said it's been going well. He felt he was ready to return well before he actually did.
All right, only time for a couple more!
At least statistically, the run defense was much better. Only one 100-yard game in the 5-0 start, have allowed four in the 1-4 since. Another factor is getting the lead in games. The Vikings defense looks a lot different when it's playing with a lead, just as any defense does, but especially theirs with the strength being their pass rush.
Because some things in life are just complicated when they don't need to be. At least that's what I'm going with right now.
