Vikings Live Chat with Andrew Krammer at noon Tuesday

I thought he was athletic and, really until the last throw to Harrison Smith, didn’t force a lot of mistakes. I think you have to credit the Bears approach given how Trubisky’s mobility paired well with their moving pockets and play-action passes. He didn’t fare that well without play action, however, which is to be expected for a debut. He’s set up decently in Chicago given their solid offensive line, Zach Miller at tight end and two good backs in Cohen and Howard. Those are the pieces needed for a young QB over a stud receiver, in my opinion. I think if Vikings fans were hoping for a massive bust on this Bears pick, they might be out of luck. But hey, it’s pretty early.