Vikings Live Chat with Andrew Krammer at noon Tuesday

I mean if you gotta pick one, I suppose I'd go with nickel corner over Waynes on the outside. Hasn't been much of an issue though given Xavier following WRs inside. Regarding Waynes, I don't expect to see him going anywhere anytime soon. He'll get targets because he's not Xavier Rhodes and he'll have to keep up.
Going for the block, perhaps? They got beat.
If you lose Sherels then you'll need to find a new kick returner and new punt returner. That's not something coaching staffs like to deal with, especially considering how good Sherels is on punt returns. But it's understandable to be underwhelmed after 8 years of Harvin and Patterson back there.
Glad we're doing this at the end to avoid a riot, but I think the Vikings will lose. Aaron Rodgers vs. Case Keenum is one way to sum it up.
But, we'll have to wait and see on Sam Bradford's status this week.
He's on the non-football injury list, still trying to recover from nerve damage suffered over a year ago in knee surgery. A really, really tough break for a talented player who already overcame A LOT.
Anthony Barr has been solid this season. I thought his shoestring tackle on Tarik Cohen in the backfield was especially impressive. You've seen Barr rush from the edge more this season and he's been making an impact.
I mean, possible? But I wouldn't bet on it.
He's presided over some of the NFL's best special teams groups here with the Vikings for a while. He's built up some coaching credibility on special teams. They are, however, 0-for-2 on fake punts this year.
Sacks are hard to come by if you're not named Everson Griffen, apparently. Hunter has still been getting pressures, has 2 sacks and with Griffen makes one of the NFL's best DE tandems. You're seeing a lot of chips on the outsides and, in my opinion, they're not getting enough pass rush up the middle given how much attention offenses are giving Griffen and Hunter.
That was quite the Eli Manning impression. Pat Elflein has been playing well by most reviews, which is a a good sign for the Vikings after recent young O-linemen haven't worked out.
All right, a couple more and we'll close it!
Jordy Nelson, inside the 20s, in the red zone, to the parking lot.
Continue to run the ball. If the Vikings can sustain drives and make defenses play one-on-one again on Diggs or Thielen, that's been a strong way to go for them. But it all starts with defenses needing to respect their run game and play action.
Thanks for the questions! I'll do one more.