Vikings Live Chat with Ben Goessling at noon Tuesday

From what I've heard on Bridgewater in recent weeks, he's continuing to make solid progress in his rehab, and the people I've talked to sound increasingly confident he'd be able to make a return this season. There are still a few important things to consider here, though: First, for as careful as the Vikings have been in his rehab to this point, they're not just going to rush him out there before they're completely confident he can protect himself. We've heard Mike Zimmer say his biggest priority is protecting his players, and he's certainly not going to do anything to jeopardize that principle, particularly with a young quarterback of whom he's personally very fond. The Vikings, in their careful calculations, would need to be confident Bridgewater isn't putting himself at any risk while playing in a live situation. We also should not forget they have a financial incentive for his contract to toll after this year, and while the letter of the law says that should happen if he begins the year on the PUP list, there's some question about whether that would happen in reality if he gets back into game action this season. The Vikings probably don't want that question in the hands of an arbiter, so unless they need to put Bridgewater out there -- and they're confident he can once again be their guy -- they might stay on the side of caution. Bradford's ongoing injury, though, certainly does provide an escape hatch from the scenario I imagined at the beginning of this season, where Teddy is ready to come back but the Vikings can't pull the plug on their incumbent when he's playing well.