Vikings Live Chat with Ben Goessling at noon Tuesday

Well, Calais Campbell has 10 sacks already, and Demarcus Lawrence has 9 1/2. But I'd make a pretty strong case for Griffen. He's been incredible in the first seven games, and not just as a pass rusher. The work he's done in the offseason has really made a difference in his overall game. Look at the play he made on Sunday, when the Ravens tried to run Alex Collins on a toss away from Griffen after setting up a play to bait him into crashing the other way. He didn't take the bait, got off his block and chased Collins down. The work he's done with Andre Patterson and his movement coach (Shawn Myszka) have really gone hand-in-hand to make him smoother and smarter on the field. He doesn't have to guess on the field, because he's so much faster than everybody else that he can just read and react. That's a great place for a player to be, and over the course of the season, it should bring him in a fair number of accolades if he keeps this up.