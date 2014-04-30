Vikings Live Chat with Ben Goessling at noon Tuesday

I went last time I was there. Lots of discussion of people who were hanged there. The thing that really impressed me (for any of you who might be going this week) was Churchill's War Rooms. One of the best museums I've ever visited. Absolutely fascinating stuff.
A lot of it on special teams is proving you can be trusted; McKinnon was in danger of losing some opportunities after a few of his fumbles, and I think that's part of the reason Sherels has stayed around as long as he has. Adams didn't do himself any favors in training camp and the preseason when he had trouble hanging onto kickoffs. For them, I think the risk of a turnover outweighs the upside, when you're talking about a guy whose ability to hang onto the ball worries you.
I've written about this a couple different times, but essentially, what I've been told is that Turner started with something close to full control on offense, and over time, Zimmer wasn't as sure about Turner's operation as he was in the beginning. I was told he visited with Hue Jackson after the 2014 season for a crash course on offensive philosophy -- essentially because he wasn't sure how much he approved of what Turner was doing -- and he was quite a bit more vocal during the 2015 season, both on the headset and in public. Bringing in the coaches he did last year suggested that Turner didn't have the same cache he did before. Norv's a proud guy, and I think he eventually said, "If you think you can do it better without me, go ahead." Effectively, they have.
Smith is going to make himself a lot of money with the way he's playing. There's a scenario, I think, where the Vikings go outside the organization for a quarterback; in that event, Smith would absolutely be a possible fit.
I saw something on Twitter about how he's still working out, and I think he's still in the area. But I think he's facing pretty long odds.
It does. He's been much more effective the last few weeks. Still need to see him make a few more big plays -- especially in the red zone -- but the progress has been noticeable.
It's been a long, long time. That position is not among the more decorated spots in Vikings history. Rhodes has a chance to go down as one of the best CBs the team has ever had.
Good question. I'd bet London games, simply because they wouldn't have to do them every year. Players loathe those Thursday games. I remember Captain Munnerlyn telling me last year that as a player, you don't begin to feel like yourself again until Thursday (after a Sunday game). Think of going to play another game precisely at that point.
I think 6-2 would be tough. First five games after the bye: at Washington, vs. LA Rams, at Detroit (Thanksgiving Day), at Atlanta, at Carolina. Even with the Falcons struggling, you have to figure a couple losses in there. Now, winning Sunday and going 3-2 through that stretch would put you at 9-4, with home games against the Bengals and Bears left. That'd be a pretty enviable spot to be in.
Can't see that. They'd have to take him off the PUP ahead of time, and have him active on game day. Why do that for the possibility of garbage time?
I'm not sure. I think a lot of it is, he sees the media and doesn't necessarily see the fans beyond the media, and he thinks a lot of the questions are attempts to second-guess him, rather than requests for more clarity or information. There are certain reporters that get his goat, and he doesn't like talking about injuries; I'm not sure any coach does. But you're right; the fans are ultimately the ones who make this whole thing as big and as lucrative as it is. Your interest is what pays a lot of salaries, and it's why players and coaches are required to talk to the media. Essentially, it's free advertising for the NFL and its teams.
Of those three, I'd say Munnerlyn is the one that the Vikings could use the most. A little more cornerback depth would be nice for this team, especially in the slot. I get why they did it, though; lots of big bills were coming due on defense, and the O-line question wasn't going to be a cheap one to solve.
When he's healthy, yes, I do. I haven't been as bullish on Teddy as some, but I liked a lot of what I saw in the preseason last year before he got hurt. If he keeps going in that direction -- and what I've heard about his rehab has been very encouraging -- I think there's more upside there. I'm curious to see if he can bring that to bear.
