Vikings Live Chat with Ben Goessling at noon Tuesday

I've written about this a couple different times, but essentially, what I've been told is that Turner started with something close to full control on offense, and over time, Zimmer wasn't as sure about Turner's operation as he was in the beginning. I was told he visited with Hue Jackson after the 2014 season for a crash course on offensive philosophy -- essentially because he wasn't sure how much he approved of what Turner was doing -- and he was quite a bit more vocal during the 2015 season, both on the headset and in public. Bringing in the coaches he did last year suggested that Turner didn't have the same cache he did before. Norv's a proud guy, and I think he eventually said, "If you think you can do it better without me, go ahead." Effectively, they have.