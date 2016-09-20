OK, folks. Now that Spielman has ruined our 2017 MOCK DRAFT 1.0s by trying to win in 2016, let's chat for a bit about the one thing that ruins a draft more than anything else -- a key division victory and a 2-0 start. Let's roll ...
I think it's suited for both of them. Let's not forget that Bradford is, I believe, five years further into his NFL career than Bridgewater. We'll never know how Bridgewater would have done this season. Bradford has the arm strength and a trust in his ability to let it fly and let the receiver do the rest.
I admit the line hasn't lived up to the hype of being revamped and all of that. But the coaches spent a lot of time setting these five players. To backtrack after a 2-0 start wouldn't make much sense. As for Fusco, the only guy who would be considered for replacing him is Mike Harris, and he's been out since the spring.
Well, sure, if the guy ahead of another guy isn't producing, it makes it more likely that the backup will get more looks. But, right now, Treadwell is still learning the game. This time a year ago, Diggs was doing the same thing on the bench.
No. But it doesn't have to sink the boat either.
He's there for depth. It would be a while before they'd turn to him. But the thing about running backs is there are a ton of them that can get the job done in a pinch.
I think he was being lighthearted, but I think he was trying to pass it along that fans need to be quiet when the offense is on the field. I covered games in Indy when Peyton Manning was there. The building would be eerily quiet when Manning motioned to shut the heck up. So, yeah, be a little more quiet. Your team had four false starts. At home.
He was looking at all options.
The football gods have never made the same player twice. Otherwise, every receiver would be Jerry Rice and every running back would be Jim Brown.
What changed is Sam Bradford isn't Josh Freeman
The team is proceeding as if Bridgewater will make a full recovery in time. The assumption is he will be getting paid as a franchise QB. But there's a whole herd of cows that have to pass through the barn door before all this gets settled.
I would assume they'll improve as they play more together. But we'll see. I wouldn't be the one who'd want to guarantee that.
They aren't better. I would imagine the Panthers would game plan differently if Peterson were healthy this week. And I'd sure like to see AP with a crease and 80 yards to daylight in front of him. But, that said, they can win without him.
No. What was diminished was his blocking. Or total lack thereof.
We'll keep that internal.
I'm not a doctor. Learned that from Bill Belichick 20-some years ago.
I think it was very long odds even before. But I learned in 2012 not to shoehorn AP into any box that was formed by those who came before him.
Looks pretty much the same so far.
First-round talent who needs polish. You pick the other 45.
Vensel wouldn't be able to see the ball if the pass was longer than a yard.