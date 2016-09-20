Slamming the door on the running game before Cam starts one of his five-minute dances.
Tough to say. I think the defense played so well Sunday night that now isn't the time to wonder if any one of them didn't do his job.
They drafted him 11th overall for a reason.
One has to look at who's available when they select. And how the board was stacked. But, yeah, they're going to need to hit on some linemen here soon.
I think the way receivers are used, who starts and who doesn't isn't that big of a deal. Thielen will get his opportunities.
Yes, Brandon needs to play better. No question.
He's fine. And they don't need him to carry the ball 20 times. And he's just as effective catching it, so no need to force 20 carries on a smaller back.
I think we saw some of that in how Bradford trusted his receivers and let it fly. He does that enough times, there will be more room to run.
There are times when they need to just fall on the ball. Captain knew better on his, given the circumstances in the game. But, also, let's not forget how difficult this game is. It's a whole lot tougher on the field with bodies flying a million miles an hour than sitting in the Lazy boy with a tub of nachos watching it on a 50-inch screen.
He's good. But I hear the fella in New England has done some nice things.
In the past two games. But I don't think Aaron has reached for the white flag just yet.
He's a rookie who's not ready to play better than the guys ahead of him. It's too early to freak out, but it could be heading that way.
He's not playing at Carolina. And, yeah, they can win. Cam doesn't smile quite as brightly when defenders treat him like a pinata. (See: Denver).
They fielded calls before the final cutdown day. But teams were informed that the Vikings try not to give away good players.
Elvis Lives. Probably not here though. Maybe on the practice squad.
Sharrif brings a lot when he's healthy. Sharrif also is rarely healthy.
Mike Zimmer, Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph, Brian Robison, Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks. To name a few.
Maturity, growth on defense and a ton of confidence. As for that game, Cam and the guys had lost five straight and wanted no part of that 12-degree day. They checked out mentally.
Probably not without Peterson on the field.
He looks like a key piece to a top-five defense to me.
I would say irritated. I would say honest. Someone asked if Zimmer was surprised Floyd didn't play as much as he did or something like that. All Zimmer said was, "No, I'm used to it." Fair and honest to me.
It depends on who's on the board. I'd take a great defender over a good offensive player just to say I added a body to my offense.
I think Norv just plays to win the game, not get anyone creative touches. If he sees that a defense is susceptible to being beaten on an end around or reverse, then maybe Patterson is put into the game plan.
One thing I like less than predicting playoffs before the season or after Week 1 is doing it in Week 2. This is a good, deep team with solid coaching. That's all I know at this point.
OK, time for one more. ...
Excuse me, Trae. When this fine gentleman runs stride for stride with Jordy down the field, he turns his head at precisely the right moment. I know. You intercepted Rodgers to help seal a huge division game in the first regular season game at the new stadium. But can ya turn your head next time? Thanks for all the great questions. We'll do it again soon.