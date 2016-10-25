Welcome to the chat. I'm sure everything is fine in Vikings land. No issues. 5-1, leading the division, tied atop the NFC, best record by a non-Belichickian NFL team. What could we possibly have to talk about, eh? Let's roll ...
Not on the horizon. Zimmer said they weren't going to just walk down the street and sign someone, and I believe him. They're tight against the cap and there isn't any quality sitting around doing nothing in late October.
It was real. The game was a disaster offensively and on special teams. And Zimmer isn't a theater-actor type of guy.
Well, it can't get worse. I think you'll see the team dial back the efforts to get him up to game speed. I think trying to do that exposed the fact Long is nowhere near being ready, and it also threw Clemmings' rhythm off having to switch sides. Even Zimmer said Clemmings played better on the left side than his more natural right side. If they can get some comfortable leads, that's when I would say you'll see Long get some snaps.
Well, I don't think anyone respects the running game, so that's a problem. I think they run enough screens, but I don't think they reacted to the Eagles' increased use of blitzes and different pressure packages well enough. I look for the Vikings to do what the Eagles did after their line was exposed last week in Washington. They went with quicker passes and some extra protection. The Vikings will make some adjustments.
I'll agree with the chill-pill statement. The other stuff I'm not sure about. But, yeah, the Giants in 2007 started 0-2, gave up an average of 40 points in the two beatdowns and lost at home to the Packers 35-13. Then they went on and beat an 18-0 Patriots team in the Super Bowl. Things tend to change week to week in this league.
Not sure I'm going to criticize what a guy does after he intercepts the ball and returns it to the 2-yard line. Sendejo has four takeaways in six games. I think I'll pat him on the back and say, "Nice job for a guy everyone wanted replaced."
He's been starting at linebacker on the league's top-ranked scoring defense.
He's clearly not getting the offense. As for Sunday, he couldn't have played in the blowout. He was inactive.
Zimmer said it was to teach the players to fight, to be tough, to not give up. I can respect that, but I remember telling someone "I'd get Bradford the heck out of there" right before Bradford got whacked and got up limping on that last touchdown drive. Live to fight another day would have been my thinking at that point.
He hates injury questions, but they all do. But Zimmer, I think, is cordial, professional and tries to answer questions as best he can without putting his team at a disadvantage.
Yes, the Eagles defense is one of the league's best. And it was at home coming off two straight losses. So it was a bad time to catch the Iggles.
John was done as a starter. Two back surgeries are tough to come back from. And Berger doesn't play tackle. He's versatile. He's able to start for a lot of teams at all three interior positions. But he's not a tackle.
Don't see it. They're strapped under the cap and will have to roll with what they got. This isn't fantasy football.
No. I think the Eagles played a fantastic game defensively.
The formula was put out there, but doncha think the Vikings will do something to counter that? The week before, the Eagles' offensive line was as embarrassing as the Vikings' offensive line was Sunday. They blueprint was out there, but the Eagles adjusted with quick throws and extra protection. The Vikings will do something similar. Plus, not every opponent is going to have as good a pass rush as Philly's.
I think the entire line has struggled. The Vikings needed two inches for a first down at the Eagles' 6 and were stuffed on back-to-back runs up the middle. (Shout out to people who think the Vikings are better off without Adrian Peterson).
I'd suggest brushing up on what true draft busts really are (see: Underwood, Dimitrius).
I'm going to lean toward yes. The first-round draft pick in his early 20s will have an opportunity to play at some point when he proves he's ready.
Overreacting that a 5-1 season is over when only one other NFC team has five wins? Just a little.