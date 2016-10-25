Well, it can't get worse. I think you'll see the team dial back the efforts to get him up to game speed. I think trying to do that exposed the fact Long is nowhere near being ready, and it also threw Clemmings' rhythm off having to switch sides. Even Zimmer said Clemmings played better on the left side than his more natural right side. If they can get some comfortable leads, that's when I would say you'll see Long get some snaps.