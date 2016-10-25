I think the crystal ball that sounds an alarm that both starting tackles are going to land on IR before the bye must not have been working. As for rookies, when teams get better, rookies tend not to be needed as much. If you're upset with Treadwell, take some comfort in Thielen, a guy Spielman plucked out of a rookie tryout after the kid went undrafted. As for the CB, people should take a whole lot of comfort in the depth at CB. Alexander will be a good player, but right now he's behind Rhodes, Newman, Munnerlyn and Waynes. Leslie Frazier would have said the first swear word of his life for CB depth like that.