He has been playing a bigger role. He's worked very hard. He's become a great gunner on punt coverage. He takes every touch and runs like it's his last NFL play. He'll get more opportunities when he plays like that.
It hasn't been a topic of conversation. They've admitted that the severity of his injury could push his return beyond the start of next season.
If they didn't have two starting tackles on injured reserve by the bye week, they would have had a better chance, I'm guessing.
I think a good team getting its butt kicked will be motivated, yes. Zimmer called them soft. They were soft. He was being honest, but, yeah, he also wanted to send them a message and give them a chance to shove it back in his face. That's what he's hoping will happen. It's human nature.
No. When they turned the ball over on back-to-back plays in the red zone is when I figured this was a road game they weren't going to win.
I'd prefer a team of professionals understand that before they waste four takeaways on the road.
Good question. I think there were five straight possessions with turnovers. I can't rank that, but it wasn't pretty. People overlook just how poorly Wentz played. The guy turned the ball over three times, twice inside his own 20, posted a 51.something passer rating and got the 'W.'
Very good question. I think the Vikings are asking themselves that this week. If not max protect, then quicker throws or something.
I think they'll have to table starting him as soon as I think they had hoped before Sunday's debacle. And part of the reason, as you mention, is Clemmings got out of whack by being ask to rotate sides.
Yeah, I understand what your saying. And I'm not sure what the intent was on the kick that was returned for a touchdown. There was a strong wind working against that kick. I think it held the ball up for the return.
He's not doing playing. He's still a pup.
He's back. If he's needed, then, well, feel free to panic. But at least he does give them a guy who has been in the system since last year.
I'm sure they have been considered. The decision was to go for Jake Long. I don't think they'll abandon that after one game. They probably have to abandon rotating him in with the outcome still in doubt. But I think he's their third tackle for a while.
Good points. I also thought the tight ends could have at least chipped the D-ends some. I know on the pressure that T.J. gave up on the INT in the end zone, the D-end was lined up outside of Rudolph. Rudolph released off the line without disrupting the rush. Just a chip would seem to help.
Can't say he's Sam Bad-ford after a game in which the pass rush treated him more like Slam Bradford.
No. 28 would have looked pretty good on third-and-two inches and/or fourth-and-two inches. All this diversified talk about Adrian catching more passes and becoming a better pass protector is just talk. He's a Hall of Fame runner who's 31. He is what he is. Unfortunately, he was running behind poor run blocking and then got hurt.
I think the crystal ball that sounds an alarm that both starting tackles are going to land on IR before the bye must not have been working. As for rookies, when teams get better, rookies tend not to be needed as much. If you're upset with Treadwell, take some comfort in Thielen, a guy Spielman plucked out of a rookie tryout after the kid went undrafted. As for the CB, people should take a whole lot of comfort in the depth at CB. Alexander will be a good player, but right now he's behind Rhodes, Newman, Munnerlyn and Waynes. Leslie Frazier would have said the first swear word of his life for CB depth like that.
His first year, he lost Peterson after one game. His second year, he was part of a complementary package that produced 11 wins and unseated the Packers in the division. His third year, with his QB, RB and both starting OTs on IR, he was part of a 5-0 start. Those aren't the kinds of things that help fantasy teams. But in reality football, it's not something you fire a guy over.
On the fourth-and-inches? Nah. They needed a touchdown there.
I guess it's not showing up much in things like the other team scoring. I wouldn't worry too much about Anthony Barr at this point.
No, but I think it's time to invest highly in the offensive line, assuming there are players there worth taking high. Teams can't solve all their problems in one draft, or a few drafts. I guess I'd look at it from the flip side. Look what the draft has done to this defense.
I've heard that. I'm surprised they don't now that PFF is around.
And you needed Pederson to tell you that after that game? Last Wednesday on the conference call with the Twin Cities media, Pederson was asked if Bradford's knowledge will help the Vikings. I asked Pederson Philly's knowledge of Bradford would help the Eagles. All I can remember him saying was, "Well, that is the flip side." Boy, was it ever.
Yes, but I see this as a typical NFL bounce-back game for the Vikings. Even on the road in Chicago. I think the next chat will have a how-can-they-possibly-miss-the-Super Bowl theme to it.
Well, here is where I should note that Underwood showed up for one practice. One. Practice. And left. Gone. So I guess I'd take him as a more qualified bust than Kalil. And, right now, I'd certainly take Kalil as a starting left tackle. Thanks for all the good questions. We'll do it again down the road.