Well, can't imagine what's on everyone's minds this morning. Let's get to it. There's a kicker to be signed and some raking of leaves that need tended to. I'd ask the Vikings to help, but they've been have a lot of trouble with a yard lately. Sorry. We kid so people don't cry. Let's roll ...
Good question. They weren't expecting him to be out eight games, and counting. He's always been a guy who is consistently out, so I would never lean toward the side that says he'll play again sooner than later. I get the impression Zimmer is ready to move on from him.
I don't have direct experience with many fan bases. This one and Cleveland, back when the Browns weren't an expansion team for 20 consecutive seasons. I'd say all fan bases overreact at the same level.
Well, let's put it this way. When Jeremiah Sirles went in for that last ugly sack-allowing snap, he was the fourth person to play left tackle in a game for the Vikings in 10 games. They've had five guys play offensive tackle. Two of them have played both sides. Sirles was a roster bubble guy a couple months ago. Now, he's played every guard and tackle spot. So there are injuries and there is total decimation of a unit.
I think he's too busy trying to make the playoffs with a team that's still 5-4 and battling to win the NFC North. He should play the best players.
You can sign players from other practice squads and put them onto your active 53. I wouldn't expect there are many Anthony Munoz clones out there.
I would say yes. No other choice. Bringing in six kickers for a tryout last week put Blair in a game-by-game tryout. I asked Zimmer last week how he felt Blair would react. He said he had no idea. Now we know. Blair failed with an eighth miss in nine games. It was over. Time to move on.
Haven't seen Florio around the team, but if he sneaks when I'm unaware, I'd have a hard time believing he can look at Zimmer and call his reaction to this four-game losing streak "mellow."
Lunatic! No, it's a good idea. But he is limited. I don't think anyone believes he has the frame or skills to run between the tackles. He's more of a sweep guy. Rather than handing it to him, I'd rather toss it to him in the open space. A lot of the Vikings' passing game right now is basically long handoffs anyway.
No. I think they just really needed the points he was throwing away. Especially when the send games into overtimes that the team ends up losing.
That's waaaay down the road and, frankly, a very good problem for the Vikings to be facing heading into next season. Bradford has been extraordinary, especially given the circumstances. What happens next year has a lot to do with where Teddy is in his recovery.
I would think the Eagles, Lions and Redskins have convinced him of the need to do so. Yes.
The snake didn't bite them. It swallowed their offensive line.
The offense is injury-riddled. The defense sits somewhere between where it was when the team was 5-0 and where it is with the team at 5-4. At 4-0 and 5-0, I had people tweeting at me asking if this line was better than the '85 Bears, the '00 Ravens, etc. It's a very good defense that's missing tackles right now.
I don't think anyone is blaming Bradford. Although I will admit that I have a daily time limit that I can partake in Twitter before throwing my phone through the nearest window.
I think he'll go on and be outstanding somewhere else. But it wasn't going to happen here. He obviously couldn't unload the baggage from the Seattle miss. When he goes to a new team, it won't even be a topic of conversation. He will have let no one down. He'll kick freely again. I think some team will struggle down the stretch here and he'll end up getting a chance again this year.
He hasn't been good enough. That's the bottom. He didn't kick Zimmer in the shins or anything like that. He just hasn't picked things up quickly enough.
I'd say yes on Captain. Don't know yet on the others.
On offense, that Diggs fella has had a pretty good run statistically of late. Defensively, I'd go with Everson.
I don't think he wants to share any of that information. I think he knows, but in saying he has no idea, he's not really lying since no one really knows when a player will be ready to come back until he's actually ready to come back.
Yeah, I don't think he's in position to play hardball. Not sure what his contract would look like. I can't imagine he'll be getting any giant offers, which would help the Vikings. But my experience is guys tend to accept leaving and taking less better than staying and taking less.
to accept taking a pay cut from another team better than taking less money from their ownto leave than