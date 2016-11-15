Norv said the day he resigned that it just wasn't working out, that there were differences in how to proceed with the offense in its current state. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz got the drop on the Vikings because he knew everything there is to know about Bradford, who had been in Philly. That, mounting injuries and Blair Walsh's crooked leg have contributed to a slump. Plus, it's tough to go on the road and win. Three of the four losses were on the road.