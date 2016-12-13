Magic 8 ball says ask again later. I could see it happening because Adrian said that's his plan. He had a plan in 2012 and we all scoffed because nothing like it had ever been done before. As longtime Vikings personnel guy Paul Wiggin said after the 2012 season when AP ran for 2,097 yards and won MVP, "It's not that we doubted him. It's just that what he did had never been done before." Yes, AP is older, 31, but he still has a couple miles left in him. I'd sure rather see him in the backfield on third-and-1 than anyone else on the team.