You're absolutely right. It's too early.
Can you and your recliner do me a favor and turn the Browns game on and not move if they get a lead? Yeah, I think we all saw that missed PAT coming after Rhett Ellison had the false start on the initial 33-yard attempt. But it was such an ugly miss that it was even more of a duck hook that Blair's miss back in, well, you know.
He also led the league in rushing last year for a team that won its division with a 23-year-old QB. So there is also that. The Vikings will get some relief cap-wise next season because obviously they aren't going to hand over $6 million on the third day of the league year and then keep AP at $18 million.
I have no idea who will fix what. But I would say that the Vikings have the No. 1-ranked scoring defense right now. That has been the team's primary focus since Zimmer joined forces with Spielman. You can't fix everything in one or two or three drafts. I would imagine the focus shifts to the offensive line even moreso this year. So if they can do to that unit what they've done to the defense, that would work out.
With his injury problems, probably Cooper Manning.
What else does a person need. Writing the fastest stories in NFL history and hoping Chip's led foot helps us beat Santa back to the Cities. Should be a fun game. The way the Packers' offense is playing -- and that defense on Sunday (six takeaways) -- and the way the Vikings are fighting defensively, it should be entertaining.
There have been enough good moves to win 11 games and the NFC North in Zimmer's second year, and stay in the playoff hunt this year despite a ridiculous amount of injuries. There are mistakes, as there are for any team. But I'd say people are happy with Diggs in the fourth round, Hunter in the third round, Griffen and Robison in the fourth round, Kendricks in the second round. Barr, Smith, Rhodes in the first round. Linval in free agency. They aren't perfect, but they also aren't incompetent.
Magic 8 ball says ask again later. I could see it happening because Adrian said that's his plan. He had a plan in 2012 and we all scoffed because nothing like it had ever been done before. As longtime Vikings personnel guy Paul Wiggin said after the 2012 season when AP ran for 2,097 yards and won MVP, "It's not that we doubted him. It's just that what he did had never been done before." Yes, AP is older, 31, but he still has a couple miles left in him. I'd sure rather see him in the backfield on third-and-1 than anyone else on the team.
Same as always: Don't turn the ball over, stop the run and beat up the QB. The Vikings have been good at the first one all season, except for the Philly game. They're inconsistent in the second one. You never really know how this team will fare against the run. It has to be one of the more maddening things for Zimmer because that's been the case since he got here. As for the third one, if they do the second one, Andrew Luck will have an uncomfortable road trip to U.S. Bank Stadium.
A, Build the kind of offensive line they have in Dallas. B, Stay healthy. C, Run whatever play you want.
They won't put Peterson in position to pass protect on third-and-long. McKinnon's "tap dancing' looked pretty good on that 5-yard catch, plant and run on third-and-3 from the Jags' 7. Jerick is what he is. He's a third-down guy. He's not a lead back.
He's pretty tough. I wouldn't rule him out.
He's been seen walking around the facility. He's making good progress, I'm told. But it's too soon to tell whether the knee will be strong enough for NFL competition come August/September.
Concussion. Second one of the year. So I'm sure they'll be even more cautious. I would think he'd be back, but, who knows, they might end up liking what they see with the other guy.
Concussion. So there's no way of knowing the return. Some return the next week. Berger missed two games. So it just depends.
Like he said, he threw a "temper tantrum." Inexcusable for a guy with his talent and experience. Not only cost them 20 yards and a first down there, but the coach had to pull him to calm him down. And his struggling rookie replacement gives up a 22-yard play on a pass interference. Could have cost the Vikings the game and their season right there.
Hard work, practicing techniques and, let's face it, playing a 2-10 team.
If he's ready, I think so. I don't think the Vikings can be eliminated with a loss to the Colts, so he should play. I know he said he'd return only if the Vikings were still in the hunt. But I also think he's 31 and the quality of play in the six quarters he put on tape this year isn't stellar. He might want to go out and prove he's still Adrian Peterson if he has plans on maximizing his value for '17.
There doesn't appear to be one single theme to sum up the injuries. It hasn't been like the parade of torn pectorals the team suffered in the past. I just think it's a pretty violent sport and injuries do tend to pile up at one position. The Vikings have seen that happen on the O-line for two years straight.
Pretty good player. Could be better. Pretty good player. Could be better. Pretty good player. Could be better. Pretty good player. Could be better. Pretty good player. Could be better. Pretty good player. Could be better. Pretty good player. Could be better. Pretty good player. Could be better. Pretty good ...
A lot would be accurate. A lot more empty seats also would be accurate. It's not exactly hostile down there. When the Broncos played there last week, the Jags false started on their second play as chants of "Let's Go Broncos!" filled the air.
Well, Shurmur has the connection to the Rams. So he might get a sniff.
As far back as the false start on the PAT. But Rhett's done a lot more good than bad for this team. Another pretty good draft pick in the middle rounds. Plus, I don't think his knee is 100 percent, and he's played the whole year. I expect him to be back to his old self next season.
Doubtful. You can't sink that much money and a roster spot into a guy you can't count on. The sense is Zimmer has had enough, and he's right to feel that way. Time for one more ...
If you've seen my picks record, you wouldn't be asking that. But if I had to guess, I think they win the home games against Indy and Chicago, but I have to go with Rodgers and the Packers at home on Christmas Eve. That's 9-7 and probably not enough to get into the playoffs. But I wouldn't call it a failure. Not after all we've seen since Bridgewater went down with that fluke injury in a practice a week and a half before the season started. Thanks for all the good questions. We'll do it again down the road sometime.