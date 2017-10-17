Vikings Live Chat with Mark Craig at noon Tuesday

Welcome to the chat. Let's roll ...
I think it was clean. And there was no flag thrown. We all know how quick refs are to throw flags on QB hits. As for whether Anthony could have done anything different? I'm not a 250-pound linebacker chasing Aaron Rodgers. He'd have to answer that one.
If they happen in a loss? Huge. If they happen in a win? Overlooked. So he might want to fix it before they happen in a loss.
Yeah, he's legit. But, like you said, he's inconsistent and, I think, too conservative sometimes. But he's a young guy in what's really his first year as a starter.
Good question. I think they're going to need another safety here soon. I'd always be looking to keep the offensive line stocked. I think they might need some depth at running back with Murray playing the way he is.
Honestly, it all depends on the scoreboard and assuming Keenum isn't throwing games away. The soul and identity of this team is all those well-paid playmakers on defense. As long as Case stays out of their way and the team wins, I see no reason to switch QBs unless Bradford is definitely back to full strength.
We'll learn more about them and Easton tomorrow. I thought their backups played well Sunday. Showed good roster depth at all three spots, I think.
No. The league only reviews turnovers and scores, and plays inside two minutes.
I don't know. He's too young, I think, to say he's hit the wall that running backs tend to hit. But, to me, he looks like an older version of what we saw with Adrian in limited opportunities last year. But Latavius is five years younger. And, as we now know, AP is coming off his first great game since 2015.
He's been around some, they say. I don't believe there is a timetable on his return. After what we saw from him in Chicago, you can bet the team will be erring far to the side of caution the next time they trot him out.
Nope. It's still a contact sport. For now, at least. I didn't have a problem with Treadwell's block either, although I understand the rule and why the flag was thrown.
He's a young guy who I think will get better. He doesn't give them one of the top duos, if that's what you're asking. Teams like Denver are ahead of them in that regard.
The best compliment Riley can be given is the fact no one is talking about him. And 99.9 percent of the questions on chats aren't about him. I haven't studied Matt's season in Carolina. I've heard he's been struggling. But he has started all six games on a 4-2 team. I think the Vikings are better off with what they have now.
Teddy looks good walking to and from the practice field doing his rehab. I'll have to wait a bit to tell you how he looks with a 280-pound pass rusher in his face. I said all along the season would rise or fall with the offensive line. So far, I think the line has played outstanding.
I can think of two. I wasn't sold on the offensive line fixes being the right ones. Wasn't saying they weren't, but needed to see for myself. The other would be backup QB. I don't think I would have believed Case would win three of the first six games.
Yeah, but this isn't fantasy football. There's a human being involved. And if you want that 24-year-old human being to be your leader for several years, you have to do the right thing, I think.
Where the Packers and Rodgers are complaining is the ball was already gone when Barr made contact. But, like I said, only Barr can tell you what was going through his mind at that second. I will say Barr clearly did not drive him into the ground with any extra force, like you sometimes see in situations like that.
No update. Zimmer didn't rule Bradford out for this week, but I wouldn't be counting on him. I think they're starting the 21-day window to activating or not activating Teddy so that they can be in position to have more healthy QBs on the roster than Case and Kyle Sloter. As you look around the NFL, the Vikings are one awkward hit -- or non-hit as was the case with Bradford -- from Sloter starting a game.
I actually think the NFL is doing a good job retraining players how to hit. That's why I liked in the Chicago game when the officials picked up a flag on Sendejo for unnecessary roughness. He delivered one of his typical big hits, but did it with his shoulder to the chest of the offensive player. Not long ago, that would have been an automatic helmet-to-helmet knockout blow that would lead SportsCenter for the next 24 hours.
Tell Zim I don't talk about injuries. Next question.
I think Anthony played well, but I don't think he was heavily challenged as mostly a single-high safety once Rodgers went out. Sendejo is the best option, when healthy.