Vikings Live Chat with Mark Craig at noon Tuesday

I can think of one that cost me a seat in my NFL suicide pool:
I think it was a clean hit, like I said, but what people on the other side are saying is the ball was gone before Barr made contact.
Wasn't available to the media on Monday because he was still in it. And players are off today. He looked OK and even joked with reporters when a Vikings official said Barr wasn't able to talk to the media.
They were drawing comparisons to the 2000 Ravens back when they were 2-0. Of course, they played the Browns and Bengals. Then they went to London and had Blake Bortles throw four TDs on them. So I'd say they're a tad up and down.
I think Laquon got beat out by two overachievers in Diggs and Thielen. I think he has to find a way to play in the NFL knowing he's not going to get a lot of separation because of his speed. A good start was that leaping one-handed catch in traffic the other day.
Don't turn the ball over, stop the run and get after the quarterback. That's all the clichés I can think of right now.
I think it's clearly the Vikings at this point. I think the Packers are doomed. Rodgers was holding a totally beat-up team together as only guys like him and Peyton Manning could do. Matthew Stafford is a wild card in Detroit. Hard to rule him out. I think it comes down to the Vikings and Lions. If the Vikings stay healthy on defense, I think the Vikings win the division.
Sure. I think he could. I have my doubts since standout first-rounders tend to show that ability earlier than now. But if Treadwell wasn't worth a first-rounder, I guess I'd say Diggs was worth more than a fifth-rounder and Thielen was worth more than a rookie minicamp invite.
That depends on how well he plays. Looking around the league, if he plays well this year, there are enough QB-starved teams that will be looking to make him their starter. Just look around at guys like Brian Hoyer, Josh McCown, etc.
Yeah, I don't know that I agree with the concept. This isn't college football. For the most part, there are no teams that stand head and shoulders above any other team. We just saw two 13-point favorites lose on the same day.
Probably a lot of people. Hence the decision to take the next step in Teddy's comeback.
Don't know. Anthony hasn't been allowed to talk while in the concussion protocol.
Beware the Browns. Beware London. So far in London, we've seen Blake Bortles throw four touchdowns and the Saints pitch a shutout. Just saying ...
There are improved helmets that you see guys wearing. But there's no foolproof way of preventing concussions when giant strong men run full steam into one another.
Probably not. But I hope they do, "Duck, Duck, GOOSE!" again sometime soon.
Probably didn't help, but I think it had more to do with him becoming more involved in the offense. If he breaks down, they're in trouble because Murray hasn't stepped it up yet.
Now that's a question I never saw coming. I suppose they could sneak him onto the practice squad. I don't see a franchise tag in his future.
Partly because of the fact the two starting receivers have been the most productive duo in the league.
Sunday, it was playing time. Diggs was out. They went with a lot of three- and even four-receiver sets using Cooley, Floyd and Treadwell. More you play, the more chances the ball finds its way to you.
Off the top of my head, I'm pleasantly surprised by Reiff, Keenum and Elflein. I'm probably most disappointed by Murray. Like he admitted last week, he could be a lot better than what he's showing.