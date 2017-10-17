Vikings Live Chat with Mark Craig at noon Tuesday

The Vikings, with their defense, are in the top three. At this point. We all know how this league turns itself over and dumps out a new reality ever week.
Yes, yes, yes, yes. And talent. And speed.
I think the O-line is working the way it is. Remmers could be more consistent. But it's working. And don't forget about Jeremiah Sirles stepping in at left guard. In a pinch, I'd trust him at left and right guard, and right tackle.
Based on Sam's left knee, I'll take Door No. 2.
I don't think trap games exist anymore. Certainly not this year.
Tell me who they play and I'll row the boat!
I think he's a future Pro Bowler, honestly.
Maybe he'd play for free. After all he's done to the Gophers and Vikings, he owes you guys one.
They aren't playing as well as they have in the past. But the season is young. Time for one more.
I think we're finding out that Cordarrelle had a lot of value even if he never did develop fully as a receiver. Thanks for all the good questions. We'll do this again next week.