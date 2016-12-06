An argument can be made that they did not do enough to address it. Yeah, they changed line coaches and gave a decent contract to Alex Boone to be a stopgap. But that was it, other than taking a flier on an inconsistent and injury-prone right tackle. I have written about this a few times now, but their problems now are the byproduct of the team's philosophy when it comes to drafting and developing offensive linemen. They have picked only two linemen in the first three rounds since 2007 and have not had much success in recent years of developing late-rounders. And it has cost them the past three years. They need to get some quality line prospects in here this spring and start grooming them.