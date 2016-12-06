I dunno because it's Tuesday. But he did not practice today.
I'm kinda busy with the 2016 season still. Ask me after the season. We'll do some epic offseason chats then.
We will hear from Zimmer tomorrow for the first time since his emergency surgery. But I'd imagine he feels the pressure, even if it is self-imposed, to get back ASAP and keep this ship from sinking.
He's a young kid. He's only 21. Give him some time. Most players don't burst onto the scene like Randy Moss did in 1998. Mike Zimmer has said that Treadwell was pressing too much early on and he feels he has turned a corner. We just haven't seen it show up in games.
He practiced today, so that's a good sign for Sunday.
Alex has been fine this season after a so-so start.
Again, too early to say. Lamur is under contract next year and they like Edmond Robinson, too. But they could also draft another linebacker this spring.
They had turkey in the press box before the game. I appreciated the gesture, but turkey is not appetizing at 10 a.m.
The biggest thing was the offense was able to stay on the field. The Vikings dominated time of possession, with 33-plus minutes.
The Harris situation? As in Mike Harris?
Other teams have suffered more injuries than the Vikings. They just happened to have two of their best players get hurt and then a few guys at one position. Bad luck with who suffered the inevitable injuries.
After the season Zimmer will determine whether to remove the interim tag from Shurmur or look elsewhere. Had to fault the play-caller given the state of the offensive line.
The Vikings pretty consistently blitz on about a third of their snaps, including last week with Edwards calling the plays.
Linval Joseph, Tom Johnson and Shamar Stephen all play about the same amount of snaps per game.
If they move on from Adrian, I'd imagine they draft another running back in the first few rounds to pair with Jerick.
I think it's fairly obvious that key injuries, which are something tangible, are a bigger fact that "the historic propensity for the Vikings to choke," which is not tangible.
That's your opinion. I have mine. I'm not saying he has been great. He has been OK.
Agreed. Great story. Makes you wonder when he hits his proverbial ceiling.
Mike Harris is dealing with a non-football illness. Not sure how you can blame the Vikings for that one.
I lean towards the latter. I get that he was irked by the fact that the Cowboys weren't flagged for hitting Bradford in the facemask. But he probably didn't know at the time that the Vikings got a break on that very same play because T.J. Clemmings should have been flagged for a false start.
