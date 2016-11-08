I wish I had an answer for you. All the coaches would say was that Treadwell was not ready. But after the loss to the Lions, Zimmer did say that it was "about time" Treadwell contributed. I'm not sure if that was a knock on him or a knock on the coaching staff for not getting him ready to play. He played a career-high 17 snaps on Sunday and he ran a great route on 3rd and long to get his first NFL catch. I think we know what Charles Johnson is at this point, so why not give Treadwell a bigger role and see what he does with it?