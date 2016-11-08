Happy Tuesday, Vikings fans. I hope you won't mind if I get this party started a few minutes early.
Was this a question for me or for the Vikings? Either way, I don't think either of us are making excuses for Blair at this point.
Because, believe it or not, Rick has done a good job the past few years. From hiring Mike Zimmer and drafting players such as Harrison Smith, Anthony Barr and Danielle Hunter, so hitting on free-agent signings such as Linval Joseph and Captain Munnerlyn, he has helped turn the Vikings into a team that should be in the hunt for at least the next few years. That being said, if you want to nitpick Rick, it would be more than fair to criticize committing to Walsh after his shaky 2014 season and for his reluctance to spend early draft picks on offensive linemen.
Tackling has been an issue in recent weeks. I just saw a stat from someone on Twitter that said the Vikings were in the bottom third in the league in tackling efficiency after ranking first in the league a season ago. And more than half of opponents' passing yards are coming after the catch. That has to drive Zimmer nuts, especially after seeing his best defender, Harrison Smith, miss a few tackles against the Lions, including one on the game-winning touchdown.
I wish I had an answer for you. All the coaches would say was that Treadwell was not ready. But after the loss to the Lions, Zimmer did say that it was "about time" Treadwell contributed. I'm not sure if that was a knock on him or a knock on the coaching staff for not getting him ready to play. He played a career-high 17 snaps on Sunday and he ran a great route on 3rd and long to get his first NFL catch. I think we know what Charles Johnson is at this point, so why not give Treadwell a bigger role and see what he does with it?
Tom, agreed that blocking is the main issue there and that Hillman showed something Sunday. But I suspect that part of the reason we saw three guys get at least 16 snaps was that McKinnon might not completely back after the ankle injury that kept him out of the Bears game. I think ideally the Vikings would like him to get back to playing about 60-70 percent of the snaps with the others sprinkling in.
I think it's clear that Blair's confidence is shot and that it would be best for both parties if there was a split.
I don't know what you mean by this. The Vikings are trying to win games and will continue to do so. Maybe try rephrasing this?
He has been better the past couple of weeks, in my opinion. He doesn't have to be great. Mediocrity is better than seeing your quarterback get sacked every three or four dropbacks.
Zimmer said that Walsh was instructed to kick that one down near the 5-yard line and he did not execute that very well obviously.
I assume you mean the 4th and 1 in the red zone? If so, yes, I agreed with it. You're down four points and even if you don't get it the Lions, who had four straight three-and-outs in the second half, are pinned deep.
Good observation, BoBo. After getting 15 sacks in the first three games, I think the Vikings have six or seven in their past five. Teams have used quick strikes at times to neutralize their pass rush, but Zimmer's blitzes have not been hitting home.
Toby, if I knew how the games were going to play out, I would be living in Vegas right now..
Toby, you must be forgetting that the Vikings lost their starting quarterback, All-Pro running back and two starting offensive tackles before the bye week. All things considered, the fact that they are 5-3 is actually kind of surprising. I know it's disheartening to see them lose three in a row and some folks hate hearing excuses, even if they are legitimate, but try to have some perspective here.
Barr has had a quiet season, yes. I'll be writing about that for Thursday's newspaper, barring another surprise resignation or season-ending injury.
Nah. The Bears game was bad for those guys. But they actually played well against the Lions until the final 30 seconds of regulation, when it all went to crap. I think those guys will regroup and be fine. I do think they missed Kendricks. Greenway played OK in his absence, but Lamur seemed to struggle.
Nope. I asked Zimmer yesterday if there was an update and he said, "I don't know." I then followed up by asking if they were still holding out hope for a December comeback and he said "I don't know" again. Adrian was in the locker room yesterday but declined an interview request.
