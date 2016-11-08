Notice the rounds of the picks you mentioned -- fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh. I wrote about it last year and will probably do it again this year, but the Vikings have drafted just two linemen, Kalil and Loadholt, in the first three rounds since 2007. Their approach of developing late-rounders worked on Sullivan and Fusco, but they have not developed anyone else since. Now, would they have drafted Brandon Scherff if he was there in 2015 or Jack Conklin last year? Maybe. Regardless, they need to get some talented youngsters in here and hope they can get they ready to play in 2017.
I blame the offensive line there. You can't knock them back a couple of feet?
We reported yesterday that Randy Bullock and Kai Forbath are among them. Darren Wolfson reported this morning that Travis Coons was one of them, too.
Michael, I get the frustration that Treadwell hasn't played much. But do you think there's a reason why those other guys haven't been playing other than special teams? They have four good cornerbacks and a pair of good, young every-down linebackers. And Andrew Sendejo was playing well before he got hurt. Would you rather the starters be bad enough that the Vikings are forced to play rookies?
This is a big mystery. There have been boxes stacked up outside of his locker for a couple of weeks now, which suggests that he hasn't even been in the building. He had been doing some activity on the side at practices right before the bye week. But now he is nowhere to be found. Yet he is still on the active roster. It's puzzling.
They had cap space, Toby, then they lost their starting quarterback and traded for Sam Bradford, who ate up most of the remaining cap space.
I don't believe that Norv was forced out, but I'm sure there are specific reasons why Norv decided it wasn't going to work. I am trying to find that out for you guys.
Talked to him briefly yesterday. He's not the kind of guy to show that he is down. But obviously, he has to be bummed still.
We'll see what happens with Scott. I'm sure it's an awkward situation for him but he's a good young coach with fresh ideas. He'll be able to find a job elsewhere if it comes down to that.
I'm about facts not reckless speculation.
Healthy? Probably. But I don't think he has regained the strength he had before tearing his pec. And strength is kind of important at that spot.
I would be surprised if Walsh is still the kicker Sunday. With Zimmer's comments yesterday and the tryouts today, that suggests they are past the point of no return with Blair, whose confidence was already shot.
I wish somebody in that locker room wanted to talk about that Bachelor.
I don't think the offensive line was to blame Sunday.
He seems to be the odd man out at this point.
That was a bold and clever play. Was going to be the lede to my gamer. And then the collapse happened...
I think this is probably it for Kalil in Minnesota.
Teddy was solid in his first two years behind a bad offensive line and was poised to have a breakout season.
Thanks, BoBo. Latest one should be on the website any minute now.
I think so, yes. They aren't going to go pedal to the metal every play like Chip Kelly did, but I do think they will pick up the tempo after being one of the NFL's slowest offenses in terms of pace under Norv.
Adrian looks to be the only possibility at this point and that's not a given.
They seem committed to making it work with Clemmings, who actually played OK against the Lions.
They feel he has potential, I suppose.
Jake Long is 31, his one knee is nearly shot and he was on the street a few weeks ago for a reason. I'd never say never, but he is not a long-term option. He's here to be a stopgap on a line that has been ravaged by injuries.
OK, folks. That's it for me today. Thanks for joining us.