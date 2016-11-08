Notice the rounds of the picks you mentioned -- fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh. I wrote about it last year and will probably do it again this year, but the Vikings have drafted just two linemen, Kalil and Loadholt, in the first three rounds since 2007. Their approach of developing late-rounders worked on Sullivan and Fusco, but they have not developed anyone else since. Now, would they have drafted Brandon Scherff if he was there in 2015 or Jack Conklin last year? Maybe. Regardless, they need to get some talented youngsters in here and hope they can get they ready to play in 2017.