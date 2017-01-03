There has been a lot of criticism about the draft class as if the Vikings are the first team in NFL history to not get much of their rookies right away. The only one who should concern is Laquon Treadwell, who had an opportunity to be a difference-maker right away but caught only one pass as a rookie. Alexander and others were blocked by established veterans. The one obvious whiff was guard Willie Beavers in the fourth round. It's WAY to early to write these guys off. After all, let's not forget what Waynes, Kendricks, Hunter and Diggs -- all 2015 picks -- all did in their second seasons.