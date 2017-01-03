Hello, Vikings fans. We'll get this going in a few minutes. In the meantime, you can submit questions if you haven't already. I hope to get to all of them in the next hour or so.
There has been a lot of criticism about the draft class as if the Vikings are the first team in NFL history to not get much of their rookies right away. The only one who should concern is Laquon Treadwell, who had an opportunity to be a difference-maker right away but caught only one pass as a rookie. Alexander and others were blocked by established veterans. The one obvious whiff was guard Willie Beavers in the fourth round. It's WAY to early to write these guys off. After all, let's not forget what Waynes, Kendricks, Hunter and Diggs -- all 2015 picks -- all did in their second seasons.
It seems likely, with Robison having a cap number above $6 million and Hunter emerging the past two seasons, that Robison will be asked to take a pay cut. Whether he accepts it all depends on how much they are asking him to sacrifice. But he still thinks he can play, and he's probably not wrong.
Johnson is a restricted free agent, just like Thielen, and should be back. I expect Patterson to sign elsewhere and Wright to be cut, though his salary is not that bad if they feel like using him in 2017.
The issue is that it has been a concern throughout the past three years and they had not done much to address it. They have only drafted two linemen in the first three rounds since 2007 and it has come back to bite them. Mike Zimmer said today, though, that he has confidence they can get it fixed all in one offseason. It's fair to be skeptical, though, because they could need three new starters.
They are not the first team to whiff on a fourth-round pick.
I have no idea. Terence declined to talk about his future yesterday. I would be surprised if he plays somewhere else next year. I'd think he's either an insurance policy here or on the golf course.
I didn't think he was too bad today, but this has become the norm for him ever since he showed up to training camp with a new contract extension.
Mike Zimmer said today that Sam has earned the right to be the starting QB while also acknowledging the Vikings still have no idea if Bridgewater will ever play again.
They get criticized for throwing it short and get criticized for trying to throw it deep. As to Clemmings, he has not shown any development the past two seasons and will have to fight for a roster spot next season.
Harrison was excellent last season. You're right in saying that he was not as good this season, especially after injuring his ankle in, I think, November. Barr was invisible and it hurt them.
They thought he could come back and help them. He never did.
There is still no timetable for his return. It seems very unlikely Bridgewater is back by the start of training camp.
I expect they both sign elsewhere. I think Patterson wants a change of scenery and I think Captain will earn a decent payday and will possibly be an every-down player elsewhere.
I have a hard time picturing Peterson, as proud as they come, crawling back to the Vikings at that point. But anything is possible.
Cut Fusco. Draft a tackle with one of their early picks and one or two more later in the draft. And either bring back Matt Kalil on a prove-it deal or sign a veteran stopgap for LT. Andrew Whitworth would be appealing if he leaves Cincinnati.
The trade depends on who is there late in the first round, but they do have the picks to do that. As for Spielman, I sense he is pretty secure and should be despite the inability to fix the offensive line. I bet it would take an UGLY season for Spielman and Zimmer to get the boot in 2017.
That appears to be the plan if Munnerlyn leaves. Jabari Price could factor in, too.
They'll probably use one on a defensive tackle.
The offensive line was certainly the biggest problem this year but McKinnon failed to take advantage of this opportunity. I'd suspect they draft a between-the-tackles bell cow with one of their early picks and pair him with McKinnon.