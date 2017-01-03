Look at what Tavon Austin got from the Rams. They're similar players in terms of their usage and boom-or-bust production. I'm not saying CP will get it, but he's not wrong for thinking he is as good as Austin if not better.
Underperform this year. And forget the injury stuff. Yeah, they kept this from being a Super Bowl team. But they had too much talent to finish 3-8.
Bring in a lineman. Then another one. Then another one. Then another one. Add a new running back if Adrian is cut. Find a new starting DT if Floyd is cut. And if you believe Bradford is the guy, approach him about a new contract.
Why? Just had a career season and was one of the NFL's most productive tight ends.
Well, Zimmer just held a press conference, so he's not going anywhere.
I don't know if he lost the locker room. Maybe some players tuned him out. But I don't think he lost the team.
Yeah. Not his fault that many of the guys he was given got hurt.
I think they need to add a versatile three technique, the kind of player Sharrif was supposed to be. I know it's revisionist history, but the Vikings did pass on Aaron Donald to take Anthony Barr...
I haven't seen enough to say confidently one way or another.
Tom Johnson's injury was a minor deal. Didn't need surgery and says he will be ready to rock for his offseason workouts.
I haven't met with my coach yet, so stay tuned.
My guess is we have seen the last of Jake Long, Brandon Fusco and Andre Smith. We'll see about Matt Kalil.
That seems harsh. They'll probably let him live but no, I don't think he will be re-signed.
If they spend, it will be on the offensive line.
My plan is to work out anywhere for the first time since August. Heck, I've only been able to skate like once every week or two during this crazy season. I had been skating 2-3 times a week.
They like his potential, which is one reason why they let John Sullivan go. And they obviously thought enough of him to keep him at center when Joe Berger returned to the lineup. I'm guessing he will be in the mix to start at center next year.
He was solid after a shaky first couple of games and he brought some needed leadership up front. He wasn't a top NFL guard and shouldn't have expected to be on this year. They needed a stopgap at one of the spots on the line and he was just that.
Mike Zimmer was noncommittal about Shurmur, though he said he did a good job given the circumstances. Shurmur has a good relationship with Sam Bradford, whom Zimmer tabbed as his starting quarterback today, so that can't hurt. My guess is he will be back. Not sure about other changes. I wonder if QB coach Scott Turner will leave given that his dad resigned during the season.
No. That was the first time I wondered about Mike Zimmer as a head coach. It was stunning to see his team play like that in a game they needed to win, at home no less.
He fared OK against the Bears. He will be worth watching this spring and summer.