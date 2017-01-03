Zimmer indicated that he plans to take a few days to think about these philosophical things. He had wanted a smashmouth offense in his first couple of years here but they were a pass-happy spread this year, perhaps out of necessity. If he wants to get back to smashmouth, I don't think Shumur will be retained. But you are right in saying that they will first determine what their offensive philosophy will be going forward before deciding who to keep and acquire.