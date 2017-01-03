No politics in this chat, Bobo!
I'm wondering if the Vikings will move Kendricks to his weakside outside linebacker spot in the base defense, something that Zimmer in the past said might be a better fit for him.
That project is a couple of years away from being completed.
I'm not the one who makes the decisions over there, but I would be interested in hearing an argument for why Mike Zimmer should be fired after an 8-8 season.
I expect another Royal Rumble at safety this summer.
Cornerback depth if Munnerlyn and Newman leave.
It all depends on who is available at that point.
Zimmer indicated that he plans to take a few days to think about these philosophical things. He had wanted a smashmouth offense in his first couple of years here but they were a pass-happy spread this year, perhaps out of necessity. If he wants to get back to smashmouth, I don't think Shumur will be retained. But you are right in saying that they will first determine what their offensive philosophy will be going forward before deciding who to keep and acquire.
I think now is the time for him to walk away.
Fan opinions are split on Sendejo, who did OK this season when Smith was healthy and playing next to him.
I can't imagine any of the guys on staff getting a promotion elsewhere this offseason.
I get your point here, but I don't think the two are related.
Mike Harris has dealt all year with a health issue that he has elected to keep quiet. We talked to him yesterday and he didn't want to share what it was. Mike Zimmer was right to keep it quiet, too. It should be up to Harris to share that if and when he is ready.
I'm not in the hot take business.
Mike Zimmer talked vaguely about him today but know that Teddy still has a long way to go.
He had a bad year, yes, so much that his coach called him a couple of weeks ago.
Good question. When a team struggles like that, it actually makes it harder for us to write stories like that because most fans just want to hear about why they have bad and what they are doing about it, and that's totally fair. But I was able to write about Eric Kendricks' relationship with his father, which was a tough but rewarding story to write. I also enjoyed taking a look at what Kyle Rudolph does from Sunday to Sunday to gear up for gameday. I learned a lot doing that one.
I think Mike has enough on his plate already.
We have heard what it might be.
I believe that is right in terms of the picks. As for the draft, the season just ended two days ago and I haven't had a chance to look into prospects. We will tear into all that soon, I promise.
Offensive MVP is no doubt Bradford. Defensive MVP is probably Rhodes.
LOL, Bobo. Yes, they would still have traded for Bradford.
He's a straight shooter and knows he must choose his words carefully on the record.