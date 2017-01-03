I don't think he was ever able to regain his strength after tearing his pectoral in 2014.
No and no. Sorry that I don't agree with you.
The two are tied together, aren't they? Fix the line and the backs will do better.
A combination of all those things for sure.
Last call for questions, folks...
They bring him back since he was under contract and he will fight for a roster spot.
I think you cater to your quarterback.
As I've said, I think the Vikings after starting 5-0 should have finished better than 8-8, even with all the injuries. But looking at the totality of the season, starting with Teddy's injury, 8-8 is not a fireable offense.
If they want to keep Bradford long term, then it's Bradford. QB is king.
I hope so. But last year's Cup was enough to satisfy me for a while.
Packers vs. Patriots... but Patriots win.
Thanks for joining me this season and for joining Mark and Andrew, too. We will do more of these throughout the offseason, especially after we start doing homework on the draft.